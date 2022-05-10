Hannah Gosselin Shares the Bday Greeting She Got From Mom Kate as the Gosselin Sextuplets Turn 18 (Exclusive)

Jon and Kate Gosselin's sextuplets are no longer kids. They're now adults!

Jon took to Instagram on Tuesday to honor the sextuplets turning 18. The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star posted on his Story what appears to be a throwback photo of the bunch during a lake outing when they were still young kids. He captioned it, "Happy 18th Birthday! Today is your birthday we gonna say it loud." Pj Panda's "Happy Birthday Song (Trap Remix)" also accompanied the post. The proud father signed off, "I love you, love dad."

The sextuplets -- Alexis, Aaden, Joel, Leah, Hannah and Collin -- were born on May 10, 2004. ET's Kevin Frazier sat down with Jon and Hannah on Tuesday, and Hannah talked about celebrating the milestone birthday. She celebrated at The Sugar Factory in South Beach Miami, kicking off her birthday dinner by arriving with Jon in a white Phantom Rolls-Royce.

Jon Gosselin / Instagram

"Oh the Rolls Royce was amazing," Hannah tells ET. "I was like, oh, new dream car and it had an all orange interior. It was gorgeous. I went to Miami and my four best friends joined me down there and we threw this big birthday thing at The Sugar Factory. It was amazing, I was so astonished by, like, I really didn't think it was gonna be that big and I was so excited."

Hannah also dropped a new beauty product line called Gosselin Girl, and is looking forward to the milestones that come along with turning 18.

"I am dropping a product line and it is a bunch of skincare and I'm very excited about it," she says. "Being 18 I can vote now and I can drive my car out of state."

"I've always had this big dream of being the business manager, like, I want to own my own business and succeed because of me," she adds.

As of August 2021, Hannah and Collin lived full-time with Jon while Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aaden lived with Kate. Jon and Kate also share 21-year-old twins, Cara and Madelyn, who are away at college. Hannah says she received a birthday greeting from her mother.

"She just, you know, wished me a happy birthday. You know, told me she loved me and it was great, an average birthday text," she shares.

As for her siblings that don't live with her, she shared that they also wished each other a happy birthday.

"Oh, 100 percent, I miss my siblings," she notes. "I mean, we all do share, like, the same birthday, it's a big day for all of us today. As soon as I woke up they texted me happy birthday and I sent them a happy birthday text back."

Jon & Kate Plus 8 premiered on April 4, 2007. Despite drawing nearly 10 million viewers for the season 5 premiere, the show would end in 2009, the same year Jon and Kate got divorced after 10 years of marriage.

Back in 2020 when the kids turned 16, Jon and Kate took to Instagram to wish them a happy birthday.

"Happy 16th Birthday to my half a dozen 'Hershey Kisses', as they were called at birth! I love you so much!" Kate wrote on Instagram alongside a snapshot of their birthday celebration, which included Hershey's Kisses cereal. "You're 6 of the sweetest things to happen to my life! Thanks for making every Mother’s Day extra memorable!"

"They requested 'junk cereals' for their birthday lunch (?!) so I got a bit carried away, as usual, and got them 21 different kinds! ???," Kate added. "#Teenagers #AreFun #Sweet16 #HappyBirthdayMyBabies."

Jon, meanwhile, shared on his Instagram, "Happy 16th Birthday to Hannah & Collin!!! I miss you Leah, Joel, Alexis and Aaden I hope your 16th Birthday is just as memorable!!! Love, Dad."

"Happy 16th to my six wonderful kids!!" he captioned the message. "Been a long road I wish all the best!!! Wow 16!!!! Love you all!!!"