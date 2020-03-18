Hannah Brown’s Brother Reveals He Overdosed the Day After Tyler Cameron’s Mom Died

Patrick Brown, the younger brother of Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, is opening up about a serious struggle he had earlier this month. Sharing an inspirational message to Instagram from the SOBA Texas rehab facility, Patrick posted a black-and-white photo of himself looking out over a body of water.

"I have been very hesitant to post this because of my pride and ego but God has been weighing on my heart lately to share," he began. "As some people know on March 1st I overdosed, I ended up spending 2 days on a ventilator and I am so grateful to be here to share this with everyone."

He added that he wasn't trying to get "pity" but rather wanted to "thank everyone who has checked up on me." Patrick noted that he's "thankful this happened."

"This is my second chance and I intend to make the best out of it and can’t wait to share where my testimony goes from here!" he wrote. "Tomorrow isn’t promised, so live it for the king, hold your loved ones a little harder everyday and check in on them. Things like this don’t happen suddenly, it happens in the dark and slowly. Sometimes all it takes is a simple text or phone call to show someone you care."

Patrick had a very brief appearance on Hannah's Bachelorette finale, and has featured his older sister on his Instagram account several times.

Hannah is currently in Florida with her ex, Tyler Cameron, and a few friends. Coincidentally, Patrick's overdose came just one day after Tyler's mother, Andrea, died unexpectedly of a brain aneurism. After that tragic event, Hannah and Tyler reconnected and are quarantining themselves with their pals in Florida. The group has been filming TikTok videos to pass the time.

Tyler was runner-up on Hannah's season of The Bachelorette, but she ultimately picked Jedd Wyatt. When the pair ended their engagement, Hannah and Tyler spent one night together before ultimately going their separate ways.

Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison told ET last week that he wouldn't be surprised if the former pair rekindled their romance.

"Yeah, it wouldn't shock me. I think they'd be great together," he said. "But they're probably just friends."

