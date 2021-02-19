Hannah Brown's Boyfriend Adam Woolard Acts Out a Proposal to Her in Jordan Davis' Music Video

Hannah Brown got a taste of what a proposal from boyfriend Adam Woolard would be like, thanks to Jordan Davis. The country singer's new music video for "Almost Maybes" dropped on Friday, starring Brown and Woolard.

The former Bachelorette is seen dancing in a bar, and then with her new beau, enjoying sweet moments together. The video even features a scene in which Woolard pops the question to Brown, but she walks away. See what happens next in the video below.

"I had done a Q&A on my social media saying how I’d love to be in a music video one day," Brown says of how the cameo came to be. "So some of my fans started tagging Jordan, and then Jordan sent me a direct message on Instagram and that’s how it all started."

"Within hours, I was getting messages saying I should have Hannah in the video,” Davis recalls. “Hannah was very involved in the plot line of the video, which was really fun hearing about her past relationships and marrying those stories with mine. I’m really happy with how the video turned out.”

Brown and Woolard's appearance in Davis' music video comes less than a week after they confirmed their romance on Instagram. The former Bachelorette wished Woolard a Happy Valentine's Day on her Instagram Story on Sunday.

Hanna Brown/Instagram

This is Brown's first public relationship since she starred as the Bachelorette in 2019. Her season finale saw her failed engagement to Jed Wyatt, and while she tried to give it another shot with her runner-up, Tyler Cameron, things quickly fizzled out.

Current Bachelor star Matt James -- who is friends with both Cameron and Brown -- recently opened up to ET about Brown's new romance and said he was fully supportive.

"I couldn't approve more," James shared. "I actually had a chance to meet him, and he's incredible."

"He's a really good guy, and I'm excited for Hannah and Tyler [Cameron] because I think people can see they can co-exist. They can be happy with people that aren't Tyler and Hannah," he added.

See what Cameron told ET about Brown's new relationship in the video below.