Hannah Brown Says She Feels 'Triggered' By 'Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart'

"I’m triggered by this whole thing. @chrisbharrison #TheBachelorLTYH," she wrote, alongside a gif of herself groaning while talking to her former fiancé, Jed Wyatt, on The Bachelorette.

Longtime Bachelor franchise host Chris Harrison responded to Brown's tweet, writing, "Understandably so, my friend #TheBachelorLTYH"

During Brown's season of the show, she got engaged to Wyatt, a Nashville-based musician who admitted that he came on the show to further his career. The pair split after headlines surfaced that Wyatt came on the series with a girlfriend back home.

Even Wyatt himself saw the similarities in the series and his own time on the franchise, writing on Twitter that "something about this new show feels familiar."

"Maybe it’s Trevor’s jacket, maybe it’s all the guitars. Stay tuned," Wyatt added, referencing a contestant's jacket that was quite similar to one he wore when he was on The Bachelorette.

Tyler Cameron, who appeared on Brown's season of The Bachelorette, also saw the clothing similarities between Wyatt and Trevor, quipping, "We've seen how this whole look turns out already..."

Cameron also tweeted, "They should give Jed producer credits because he is definitely the creative idea for this show."

When ET's Lauren Zima spoke to Harrison, he revealed that the show wasn't inspired by Wyatt, but instead took a bit of a cue from the flick A Star Is Born.

"Listen to Your Heart was a blank slate. Yeah, there was this outside idea of Bachelor in Paradise meets A Star Is Born, but what does that mean? You have to actually define that, make it happen," he said. "And you had a bunch of characters that didn’t really speak the language."

As for whether the show is more about finding love or musical success, Harrison insisted that it's about "finding all of it."

"As you will learn as you watch the show, at first we really lean into the relationships. That's [what we learn from] Bachelor in Paradise, Bachelor, Bachelorette -- it has always got to be steeped in romance, love and relationships," he said. "Out of that, things can be born, great things can be born, and Listen to Your Heart is no different."

"When we lean into the relationships, it was incredible to see how the music was made, and one begets the other. You gotta have 'em both," Harrison added. "You'll see that in the show."

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.