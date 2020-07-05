Hannah Brown Says She 'Definitely Wants to Be in a Relationship' Again

Hannah Brown is ready to find love again. During a recent Instagram Live, the 25-year-old former Bachelorette star told her followers that she "definitely want[s] to be in a relationship."

"I think I’m finally getting to the point where I can say that I could do that at this point in my life," she said. "I think I needed a little break and I definitely took that."

Despite her readiness for love, Brown said she's "single right now" and will remain that way "until it's right."

"I don’t date around, really. I mean, you have to date people, but I date, like, seriously," she explained, before sharing why she might have to wait a bit before embarking on her journey to find Mr. Right.

"I feel like right now quarantine's not the best time to try to date," Brown said. "But I feel like I am at a place where I’m ready to do that, to test the waters a little bit."

As for who she'll date, Brown groaned at the thought that it'd be someone from Bachelor Nation. "I can date other people that are not on The Bachelor," she said. "Y’all are driving me crazy!"

No matter who she dates, Brown said that her number one quality in a potential beau is "honesty."

"I feel like I should have a dating column," she added.

Brown's comments come after she spent time quarantining with her ex, Tyler Cameron, who was the runner-up on her season of The Bachelorette. Despite their flirty TikTok videos during their time in quarantine, both Brown and Cameron have said that they're not dating.

