Hannah Brown Joins More Dates on 'Dancing With the Stars: Live! 2020' Tour (Exclusive)

Get excited, Dancing With the Stars fans... looks like we'll get to see even more of Hannah Brown on tour!

ET has exclusively learned that after performing inside New York City's Radio City Music Hall, the mirrorball champion will be reuniting with her pro dance partner, Alan Bersten, and fellow guest star Kate Flannery once again for six additional Dancing With the Stars: Live! 2020 tour stops next month.

"I am so excited to head to a few more cities with the Dancing With the Stars tour," Hannah tells ET. "See you there!"

Fans of the former Bachelorette star will get to see the dancing queen at the following shows:

Tuesday, March 24: Fox Theater in Riverside, CA

Wednesday, March 25: Segerstrom Hall in Costa Mesa, CA

Thursday, March 26: Sycuan Casino in San Diego, CA

Friday, March 27: Comerica in Phoenix, AZ

Saturday, March 28: Fantasy Springs in Indio, CA

Sunday, March 29: Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, CA

John Lamparski/Getty Images

While guest blogging for ET throughout season 28 of the dance competition show, Alan talked about the possibility of Hannah joining him and his fellow pros for more dates on tour.

"A lot of you have been asking if Hannah could be joining me on the DWTS Live Tour… that would be awesome!" he said back in October. "Honestly, we're just thinking one week at a time right now. But I know Hannah would love the tour, it's so much fun! I love tour because that is when I get to meet all the fans who are supporting and voting for us each week on the show."

"The tour is going to be so much fun! I can't wait to dance on stage with Hannah again [in NYC]," he added in December, following their win. "I would love for her to come to more cities!!!! Hopefully, Hannah's schedule allows her to join more."

John Lamparski/Getty Images

Ever since the show wrapped, fans have been extremely vocal about their desire to see Hannah in more cities on tour, with some even creating a petition on change.org. "We are representing a community of thousands of devoted fans living throughout the United States who voted for Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten every Monday on Dancing With the Stars," a description on the website reads. "We were looking forward to seeing her perform and celebrate with her at as many dates as possible around the country as the current DWTS champion."

"Many fans have already expressed on social media they are holding off on buying tickets until she is added to more dates. Her addition will also attract a young and lively audience which in turn will increase the crowd energy," the statement continues. "ABC Publicity and BBC Studios LA, please take the time to consider adding Hannah to more tour dates. Let TeamAlanbamaHannah celebrate their mirrorball win with the rest of North America, and give DWTS fans the chance to meet and congratulate them on this special win."

Find tickets here, and watch the video below for more on Hannah and Alan's incredible season.