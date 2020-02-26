Hannah Brown and Jed Wyatt Were at the Same Party This Weekend

It seems Hannah Brown can't go too far without seeing one of her exes.

While the Dancing With the Stars champ's ex, Peter Weber, is on TV each Monday as the Bachelor, it seems Brown ran into another ex over the weekend. Both Brown and her ex-fiance, Jed Wyatt, were guests at Bachelor in Paradise stars Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin's engagement party in Beverly Hills on Saturday night.

Videos posted to social media show Brown hanging out at the soiree with Godwin, while Mike Johnson dances behind them.

Brown got ready for the party with her good friend, Heather Martin, while Wyatt attended the bash with his new girlfriend, Ellen Decker.

The former Bachelorette ended her engagement to Wyatt just weeks after he proposed on the ABC dating show, following headlines that he came on the series with a girlfriend back home in Nashville. The two didn't leave things on the best of terms, with Wyatt appearing to shade Brown on social media after her finale aired.

"I think there's always -- when you're hurt, because he's hurt too, you want to justify things, and maybe that was just a way for him to see it in an way that explains some of his hurt," Brown told ET in August of Wyatt's social media behavior. "But you know, I think we all know what show we were on, and my dating relationships were very out in the open and everybody knew what they were a part of."

Brown asked her runner-up, Tyler Cameron, out for a drink after her failed engagement to Wyatt, but rekindling that relationship didn't work out. She also appeared to consider giving things another shot with Weber on The Bachelor (he asked her to join his season), but decided to focus on Dancing With the Stars. During her recent appearance on ET's Unfiltered series, Brown revealed who she would want to date, marry and disappear from her final three contestants.

"It's so funny -- I guess... Yeah, I guess I'll do it. Sure, why not? Date, marry, disappear with my final three guys," she said. "Date: Tyler. Marry: Peter. Disappear...Jed."

