Hannah Brown and Adam Woolard Share a Sweet Kiss in Valentine's Day Post

Love is in the air! Hannah Brown celebrated Valentine's Day with her handsome new man, Adam Woolard.
The former Bachelorette took to her Instagram story on Sunday to share a sweet, PDA-filled snapshot to commemorate the romantic holiday -- and, it seems, to confirm their rumored relationship.
In the photo, Brown and Woolard are both riding horses and are leaning in together to share a cute kiss while seated in their saddles.
Brown wrote on the image the simple but sweet message, "Happy Valentine's Day @admandew."
Brown and Woolard sparked romance rumors after they were photographed holding hands late last month.
It's unknown how long the pair have been seeing each other, but Hannah revealed in a YouTube video in November that she had signed up for a dating app and was ready for romance for the first time in over a year.
Her season finale of The Bachelorette in 2019 saw her failed engagement to Jed Wyatt, and while she tried to give it another shot with her runner-up, Tyler Cameron, things quickly fizzled out.
Current Bachelor star Matt James -- who has long been friends with Cameron and Brown -- recently opened up to ET about her new rumored romance and said he was fully supportive.
"I couldn't approve more," James shared. "I actually had a chance to meet him, and he's incredible."
"He's a really good guy, and I'm excited for Hannah and Tyler [Cameron] because I think people can see they can co-exist. They can be happy with people that aren't Tyler and Hannah," he added.
