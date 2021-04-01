Halsey to Launch Beauty Brand, Celebrating Self-Expression in the Form of Bold Makeup

2021 is shaping up to be the year of new beauty -- more specifically speaking, celebrity beauty. The year has already kicked off with exciting celebrity launches (we're looking at you, JLo Beauty), and with Halsey to launch a beauty brand next, it's clear that Hollywood is bringing the best of the best.

Chances are you already stocked up on Jennifer Lopez's skincare line, JLo Beauty -- which launched at the top of the new year. However, if you're looking to experiment with your makeup looks this year, you're in luck: Halsey's new makeup brand, About-Face, has the fun, mesmerizing and pop star-approved products to get you started. And for those of you who can't wait to get the brand in their collections, you can pre-order the debut collection at the About-Face website (act fast -- some of the products are already starting to sell out!).

The vegan and cruelty-free makeup brand -- which ranges from $17 to $32 and launches with over 40 cosmetic products, including a blending tool and two makeup bags -- comes as a result of Halsey's experience with makeup, acting as her own makeup artist and applying her beauty looks for performances, photo shoots and music videos, as well as her personal style.

"Many of you know I have done my own makeup for concerts, red carpets, magazine covers and music videos alike for a long time," the artist said in an Instagram post announcing the launch of About-Face. "It is one of my greatest loves, but I have always stood firm in the belief that makeup is about feeling cool -- not looking perfect. I worked tirelessly on this for years with an incredible team and I hope you feel my DNA all over it."

The "Graveyard" singer, who has partnered with Yves Saint Laurent Beauté in the past, launches her makeup line with three franchises -- Light Lock, Matte and Shadowstick -- in celebration of beauty, honoring inclusivity, acceptance and exploration. "The beauty industry has norms, but I want to encourage people to challenge those standards and allow things to be imperfect and fun," she said in a press release.

Light Lock, the brand's signature highlighting range, features liquid, powder and stick highlighters and a lip gloss that allows beauty lovers to reach high-octane shine. The Matte collection includes smooth, highly pigmented products such as liquid lipstick, lip pencils, and eyeliner. About-Face's debut Shadowsticks are cream eyeshadow crayons ranging from soft pastel shades to bright and bold hues.

If you're already on board with Halsey's new beauty brand, be sure to also keep an eye out for the next drop from About-Face -- a limited-edition matte lip range -- which will launch early next month.

Scroll down to pre-order ET Style's top picks from About-Face, which will begin shipping on Jan. 25.

About-Face

About-Face

>About-Face

Become your own makeup artist with this bold, blue eye pigment stick.

About-Face

About-Face

>About-Face

Ready to make a statement with your makeup? Grab yourself a tube of the brand's eye paint and go as bold as you like. We love this bright white shade to create a cool and unexpected spin on the classic winged eyeliner beauty trend.

About-Face

About-Face

>About-Face

This weightless, pearlescent highlighter fluid will be a go-to product to incorporate into your everyday beauty routine. Mix it into your foundation for an all-over shimmer or dab it onto specific areas you want to highlight.

About-Face

About-Face

>About-Face

Complete your makeup kit with this easy-to-use blending tool, which slips right over your finger and helps with priming and setting your makeup.

About-Face

About-Face

>About-Face

Ready to make a statement with your makeup? Grab yourself a tube of the brand's eye paint and go as bold as you like. We love this bright white shade to create a cool and unexpected spin on the classic winged eyeliner beauty trend.

About-Face

About-Face

>About-Face

When in doubt, you can never go wrong with a highly pigmented matte lipstick like this one -- and this wine-inspired shade will go well with every skin tone.

About-Face

Once you've finalized your beauty look for the day, finish it off with a spritz of the Matte Fix Spray to keep everything just as you made it.

About-Face

About-Face

>About-Face

Any time you're looking for an added touch of shimmer or shine, swipe this pearly, light-refracting highlighter. You'll be ready to go in seconds.

About-Face

For those who want a fun carrying case for all their new beauty products, this is for you.

About-Face

About-Face

>About-Face

If you prefer a lighter option for highlighter, dust this reflective powder across the high points on your face for a barely-there, dewy glow.