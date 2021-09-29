Halsey Shares the First Pics of Baby Ender's Face

Halsey is showing off their baby's face for the first time! The singer took to Instagram on their 27th birthday to post the first pics of baby Ender's face, two months after welcoming the newborn with their beau, Alev Aydin.

In the shots, Aydin holds the couple's bundle of joy, who's sporting a colorful onesie, blue hat and coordinating socks. The baby is happily smiling in the first pic, and looking thoughtfully out into the distance in the second.

"The best birthday gift there is," Halsey captioned the post.

The singer announced Ender's arrival in July, by sharing a black-and-white shot from their hospital room. "Gratitude. For the most 'rare' and euphoric birth," Halsey wrote alongside the pics. "Powered by love."

Halsey went on to share shots of themself breastfeeding, as well as pics of Ender's nursery, though the singer had yet to reveal their baby's face until Wednesday's post.

In an August interview with Zane Lowe on New Music Daily on Apple Music 1, Halsey opened up about why they kept their pregnancy journey largely offline.

"I had to make a choice, especially in my pregnancy, where the girl who's been the open book for six years, this had to be mine. I was not going to put myself [out there]," Halsey said. "The consequences were too high. The consequences of letting social media stress me out or cause me grief. It's no longer just me being affected by it. There's a whole other person whose nervous system is being affected by the status of mine. So I had to kind of make that choice."