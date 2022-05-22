Halsey Says Record Label 'Won't Let Me' Release New Song Unless they Can 'Fake a Viral Moment'

Halsey took to TikTok on Sunday to open up about not being allowed to release a new song.

The singer posted a video, which apparently featured the new song in question, and claimed, "Basically I have a song that I love that I wanna release ASAP but my record label won't let me."

"I've been in this industry for 8 years and I've sold over 165 million records. And my record company is saying that I can't release it unless they can fake a viral moment on TikTok," Halsey wrote in text over the video. "Everything is marketing, and they are doing this to basically every artist these days."

"I just wanna release music, man. And I deserve better tbh," Halsey shared. "I'm tired."

Many fans felt that Halsey's post was, in itself, possibly a fake vial moment on TikTok, and accused the singer of participating in the sort of marketing that Halsey's post appeared to be condemning.

Addressing these criticisms and theories, Halsey tweeted, "I’ve been minding my own business on tour taking care of my baby. Four albums deep. Coasting. I’m way too established to stir something like this up for no reason or resort to this as a marketing tactic but now I’m in too deep so there’s no going back 🤷🏻‍♀️"

Halsey later added, "The music video is literally already done lmao."

It's unclear if or when Halsey's new music will be officially released.