Halloween 2021 Shopping Guide: Costume Ideas, Candy, Movie Picks and More

Ready for spooky season? October 31 is around the corner, and our shopping carts are full of Halloween essentials!

After last year's somewhat of a Halloween hiatus, Halloween 2021 is bringing back the fun. Whatever your Halloween plans are -- whether you're heading to the movie theater to watch Halloween Kills, a haunted house, a scary Halloween event or hosting a small Halloween party with close friends -- ET has created the ultimate guide to prepping yourself and your home for Halloween night.

We've gathered costume ideas, candy buckets, decorations, Halloween-theme face masks, pumpkin-smelling candles and streaming guides on how to watch Hocus Pocus and more spooky films and shows.

Check out our expansive Halloween shopping guide below.

Best Matching Halloween Costumes for the Whole Family

From the Incredibles to Toy Story, you and your kiddos can shop the family costumes together.

Best Matching Halloween Pajamas

If your family is celebrating comfortably from home, check out these adorable Halloween PJs.

Best Halloween Costumes Inspired by Celebs and Pop Culture

Ideas include Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly to Bridgerton.

Best Halloween Costumes for Dogs

You won't be able to resist buying an adorable costume for your floof.

How to Build Your Own Squid Game Halloween Costume

Dress up as a player or masked soldier from the South Korean series that took Netflix (and the world) by storm.

Disney Halloween Costumes Are Up to 30% Off

Get a great deal on a costume at shopDisney.

Shop Halloween Decorations -- Haunted House Decor, Lights, Wall Art and More

See our top finds from Walmart, Etsy, Amazon and more.

Best Halloween Candy Buckets, Boo Baskets and Treat Bags

Everything you need for trick-or-treating.

Adorable Halloween-Themed Squishmallows

The popular plushies are available in spooky styles.

Best Halloween Face Masks for Kids

Keep the little ones safe and on theme.

Shop the Harry Potter Funko Pop! Advent Calendar

For the Potterhead.

11 Fall-Smelling Candles on Amazon

Fill your home with a cozy scent.

Everything Pumpkin Spice You Need to Get in the Mood for Fall

October is synonymous with pumpkin spice everything.

The Best TV and Movies to Stream on Halloween Night

Welcome to the Blumhouse, Unidentified With Demi Lovato, Malignant and more.

How to Watch Hocus Pocus

The Halloween classic is a must-watch during spooky season.