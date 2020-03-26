Hallmark Sets More Christmas Movie Marathons for All Your Self-Quarantine Needs (Exclusive)

Christmas in March? Why not.

Hallmark is going all in on holiday movie marathons for the second straight weekend, ET has exclusively learned, after last week's three-day trip down holiday lane proved a welcomed cure-all for the self-quarantine blues amid the coronavirus outbreak that's forced much of the U.S. to stay home.

Not only will Hallmark Channel return with its special "We Need a Little Christmas" marathon this weekend starting noontime on Friday, March 27, its sister network will be joining in on the holiday cheer. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will air its own lineup of original Christmas movies beginning that same day at 11 a.m. ET/PT.

"I was delighted to hear, many many fans reaching out on social media saying, 'Please show the Christmas movies, they make me so happy!'" Hallmark star Candace Cameron Bure told ET's Katie Krause last week. "So happy that Hallmark heard the message and is gonna run them."

Hallmark Channel's weekend lineup, consisting of 31 "Countdown to Christmas" movies, kicks off with Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa, starring Jill Wagner and Holly Robinson Peete, and ends with Jingle Around the Clock, starring Brooke Nevin, on Monday, March 30. The premiere of Just My Type, as well as new episodes of When Calls the Heart and its spinoff, When Hope Calls, will air as scheduled.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' 29-movie yuletide marathon begins with A Bramble House Christmas, starring Autumn Reeser, and culminates with Holiday for Heroes, starring Melissa Claire Egan, on Sunday, March 29.

Additionally, the Hallmark Movies Now streaming service is offering a free 30-day trial for new users, while Hallmark Publishing is providing a free e-book, A Country Wedding, on its website. Select e-book titles are available for $0.99.

To see the full schedules for Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries marathons, see below.

HALLMARK CHANNEL'S "WE NEED A LITTLE CHRISTMAS"

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

'Write Before Christmas' Crown Media

12:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa

Stars: Jill Wagner (“Pearl in Paradise,” “Teen Wolf”), Mark Deklin (“Designated Survivor”), Holly Robinson Peete (“Meet the Peetes,” “Hanging with Mr. Cooper”), Barbara Niven (“Chesapeake Shores”), Andrew Francis (“Chesapeake Shores”), Rukiya Bernard (“One Winter Weekend”) and Ashley Williams (“The Jim Gaffigan Show”)

2:00 p.m. ET/PT: The Mistletoe Promise

Stars: Jaime King (“Harts of Dixie”) and Luke Macfarlane (“Killjoys”)

4:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas at Holly Lodge

Stars: Alison Sweeney (“Days of our Lives,” “The Biggest Loser”), Jordan Bridges (J. Edgar, Mona Lisa Smile) and Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Instant Mom,” “Ray Donovan”)

6:00 p.m. ET/PT: Picture a Perfect Christmas

Stars: Merritt Patterson (“The Royals”) and Jon Cor (“Shadowhunters”)

8:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas Town

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), Tim Rozon (“Schitt’s Creek”) and Beth Broderick (“Sharp Objects”)

10:00 p.m. ET/PT: Write Before Christmas

Stars: Torrey DeVitto (“Chicago Med”), Chad Michael Murray (“Riverdale”), Grant Show (“Dynasty”), Lolita Davidovich (“How to Get Away with Murder”) and Drew Seeley (“Glory Daze”)

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

'Christmas at Pemberley Manor' Crown Media

12:00 a.m. ET/PT: My Christmas Dream

Stars: Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”), David Haydn-Jones (“Bridal Wave,” “A Cookie Cutter Christmas”) and Deidre Hall (“Days of Our Lives”).

2:00 a.m. ET/PT: 12 Gifts of Christmas

Stars: Katrina Law (“Snow Bride”), Aaron O’Connell (“The Haves and Have Nots”) and Donna Mills (“Knots Landing”)

3:30 a.m. ET/PT: It’s Christmas, Eve

Stars: LeAnn Rimes (Logan Lucky) and Tyler Hynes (“UnREAL,” “Saving Hope”)

5:00 a.m. ET/PT: Christmas at the Palace

Stars: Merritt Patterson (“The Royals,” “The Christmas Cottage”), Andrew Cooper (“Royal Hearts,” “Damnation”) and Brittany Bristow (“Holiday Date”)

7:00 a.m. ET/PT: A Christmas Duet

Stars: Chaley Rose (“Nashville,” “Code Black”) and Rome Flynn (“How to Get Away with Murder,” “The Haves and the Have Nots”)

9:00 a.m. ET/PT: Christmas Connection

Stars: Brooke Burns (“The Chase,” “Gourmet Detective”) and Tom Everett Scott (“13 Reasons Why,” That Thing You Do!)

11:00 a.m. ET/PT: Christmas at Pemberley Manor

Stars: Jessica Lowndes (“90210,” “Magical Christmas Ornaments”) and Michael Rady (“Timeless,” “Jane the Virgin”)

1:00 p.m. ET/PT: Let It Snow

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), Alan Thicke ("The L.A. Complex") and Jesse Hutch (“Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove”)

3:00 p.m. ET/PT: Check Inn to Christmas

Stars: Rachel Boston (“A Ring by Spring”), Wes Brown (“True Blood”) and Richard Karn (“Home Improvement,” “Family Feud”)

5:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas Getaway

Stars: Bridget Regan (“The Last Ship,” “Jane the Virgin”) and Travis Van Winkle (“The Last Ship,” Hart of Dixie”)

7:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas Next Door

Stars: Jesse Metcalfe (“Chesapeake Shores”) and Fiona Gubelmann (“Wilfred”)

11:00 p.m. ET/PT: Reunited at Christmas

Stars: Nikki DeLoach (“The Perfect Catch”) and Mike Faiola (“Yellowstone”)

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

1:00 a.m. ET/PT: A Wish for Christmas

Stars: Lacey Chabert (Mean Girls, “Party of Five”) and Paul Greene (“When Calls the Heart”)

3:00 a.m. ET/PT: A December Bride

Stars: Jessica Lowndes (“90210”) and Daniel Lissing (“When Calls the Heart”)

4:30 a.m. ET/PT: Double Holiday

Stars: Carly Pope (“Suits”) and Kristoffer Polaha (“Condor”)

6:00 a.m. ET/PT: Christmas Land

Stars: Nikki DeLoach (“Love Takes Flight”) and Luke Macfarlane (“Killjoys”)

8:00 a.m. ET/PT: Crown for Christmas

Stars: Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”) and Rupert Penry-Jones (“Black Sails”)

10:00 a.m. ET/PT: Merry & Bright

Stars: Jodie Sweetin (“Fuller House,” “Love Under the Rainbow”), Andrew Walker (“Bottled with Love,” “Love in Design”) and Sharon Lawrence (“NYPD Blue,” “Shameless”)

12:00 p.m. ET/PT: With Love, Christmas

Stars: Emilie Ullerup (“Chesapeake Shores”) and Aaron O’Connell (“The Haves and the Have

Nots”)

2:00 p.m. ET/PT: The Mistletoe Secret

Stars: Kellie Pickler (“Pickler & Ben,” “Wedding at Graceland”), Tyler Hynes (“UnREAL”) and Patrick Duffy (“Dallas,” “Step by Step”)

4:00 p.m. ET/PT: The Christmas Club

Stars: Elizabeth Mitchell (“The Expanse”) and Cameron Mathison (“A Summer to Remember”)

6:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas Under Wraps

Stars: Candace Cameron Bure (“Fuller House”), David O’Donnell (“12 Wishes of Christmas”), Brian Doyle-Murray (“The Middle”) and Robert Pine (“Frozen”)

MONDAY, MARCH 30

'The Nine Lives of Christmas' Hallmark Channel

12:00 a.m. ET/PT: The Nine Lives of Christmas

Stars: Brandon Routh (“Arrow”) and Kimberley Sustad (“A Bride for Christmas”)

2:00 a.m. ET/PT: Welcome to Christmas

Stars: Eric Mabius (“Signed, Sealed, Delivered,” “Ugly Betty”) and Jennifer Finnigan (“Salvation”)

4:00 a.m. ET/PT: Jingle Around the Clock

Stars: Brooke Nevin (“Chicago Hope,” “The Christmas Cure”), Michael Cassidy (“The OC”)

HALLMARK MOVIES & MYSTERIES' "MIRACLES OF CHRISTMAS"

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

'A Bramble House Christmas' Crown Media

11:00 a.m. ET/PT: A Bramble House Christmas

Stars: Autumn Reeser (“The Arrangement,” “The O.C.”), David Haydn-Jones (“Supernatural,” “Bridal Wave”)

1:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas in Montana

Stars: Kellie Martin (“Hailey Dean Mysteries,” “The Guest Book”), Colin Ferguson (“Deadly Deeds: A Fixer Upper Mystery,” “Eureka”)

3:00 p.m. ET/PT: Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle

Stars: Jill Wagner (“A Harvest Wedding,” “Teen Wolf”), Luke Macfarlane (“Killjoys,” “The Birthday Wish”)

5:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane

Stars: Alicia Witt (“The Mistletoe Inn,” “Nashville,” “The Walking Dead”), Colin Ferguson (“Deadly Deeds: A Fixer Upper Mystery,” “Eureka”)

7:00 p.m. ET/PT: A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love

Stars: Cindy Busby (“Supernatural,” “Marrying Mr. Darcy”), Kathie Lee Gifford (“Today,” “Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce”), Benjamin Hollingsworth (“Code Black”)

9:00 p.m. ET/PT: A Veteran’s Christmas

Stars: Eloise Mumford (“Lone Star,” Fifty Shades of Grey), Sean Faris (Never Back Down, “An Uncommon Grace”)

11:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas on My Mind

Stars: Ashley Greene (Twilight film series), Andrew Walker (“Against the Wall”), Jackée Harry (“227,” “Jackée,” “The Paynes”)

SATURDAY, MARCH 28

'Last Vermont Christmas' Crown Media

1:00 a.m. ET/PT: Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas

Stars: Josh Henderson (“The Arrangement,” “Dallas”), Megan Park (“Once Upon a Prince,” “Imposters”)

3:00 a.m. ET/PT: A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas

Stars: Rachael Leigh Cook (“Psych,” She’s All That), Benjamin Ayres (“The Chronicle Mysteries,” “Saving Hope”)

5:00 a.m. ET/PT: A Christmas to Remember

Stars: Mira Sorvino (“Mighty Aphrodite”) and Cameron Mathison (“Home & Family,” “All My Children”)

7:00 a.m. ET/PT: Christmas Bells Are Ringing

Stars: Emilie Ullerup (True Memoirs of an International Assassin, “Chesapeake Shores”), Josh Kelly (“UnREAL”)

9:00 a.m. ET/PT: Small Town Christmas

Stars: Ashley Newbrough (“Snowmance,” “You May Now Kill the Bride”), Kristoffer Polaha (“Murder 101,” Wonder Woman 1984)

11:00 a.m. ET/PT: Romance at Reindeer Lodge

Stars: Nicky Whelan (Hall Pass, “Matador”), Josh Kelly (“One Life to Live,” Transformers: 2 & 3)

1:00 p.m. ET/PT: Last Vermont Christmas

Stars: Erin Cahill (“Sleigh Bells Ring”), Justin Bruening (“Grey’s Anatomy”)

3:00 p.m. ET/PT: A Merry Christmas Match

Stars: Ashley Newbrough (“Privileged,” “Snowmance”), Kyle Dean Massey (“Nashville”)

5:00 p.m. ET/PT: Two Turtle Doves

Stars: Nikki DeLoach (“Awkward,” “Mad Men”), Michael Rady (“Timeless,” “Atypical,” “Jane the Virgin”)

7:00 p.m. ET/PT: Holiday Hearts

Stars: Ashley Williams (“The Jim Gaffigan Show,” “How I Met Your Mother”), Paul Campbell (“The Last Bridesmaid,” “Battlestar Galactica”)

9:00 p.m. ET/PT: Once Upon a Christmas Miracle

Stars: Aimee Teegarden (“Friday Night Lights,” “Notorious”), Brett Dalton (“Cooking with Love,” “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”)

11:00 p.m. ET/PT: Northern Lights of Christmas

Stars: Ashley Williams (“The Jim Gaffigan Show,” “How I Met Your Mother”), Corey Sevier (“Mistresses”)

SUNDAY, MARCH 29

1:00 a.m. ET/PT: A Homecoming for the Holidays

Stars: Laura Osnes (“In the Key of Love,” Bandstand), Stephen Huzsar (“Ruby Herring Mysteries: Her Last Breath,” “Return to Christmas Creek”)

3:00 a.m. ET/PT: Rocky Mountain Christmas

Stars: Kristoffer Polaha (“Life Unexpected,” “Ringer”), Lindy Booth (“The Librarians,” Dawn of the Dead), Treat Williams (“Chesapeake Shores,” “Everwood”)

5:00 a.m. ET/PT: A Christmas Miracle

Stars: Tamera Mowry-Housley (“The Real,” “Sister, Sister”), Brooks Darnell (“The Young and the Restless,” “Shadowhunters”), Barry Bostwick (The Rocky Horror Picture Show)

7:00 a.m. ET/PT: Nostalgic Christmas

Stars: Brooke D’Orsay (“Royal Pains,” “Christmas in Love”), Trevor Donovan (“90210,” “Love, Fall and Order”)

9:00 a.m. ET/PT: A Godwink Christmas

Stars: Kimberley Sustad (“Chesapeake Shores,” “The Nine Lives of Christmas”), Paul Campbell (“Sun, Sand & Romance,” “Once Upon a Holiday”), Kathie Lee Gifford (“Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce,” “Today”)

11:00 a.m. ET/PT: Our Christmas Love Song

Stars: Alicia Witt (“Orange is the New Black,” “The Walking Dead”), Brendan Hines (“The Tick,” “Suits”)

1:00 p.m. ET/PT: Christmas at Grand Valley

Stars: Danica McKellar (“The Wonder Years”), Brennan Elliott (“UnREAL,” “Debbie Macomber’s Cedar Cove”), Dan Lauria (“This is Us,” “The Wonder Years”)

3:00 p.m. ET/PT: Time for You to Come Home for Christmas

Stars: Alison Sweeney (“Chronicle Mysteries,” “Days of Our Lives”), Lucas Bryant (“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” “Haven”)

5:00 p.m. ET/PT: Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen

Stars: Erin Krakow (“When Calls the Heart,” “Army Wives”), Luke Macfarlane (“Killjoys,” “Mercy Street”), Kimberley Sustad (“Chesapeake Shores,” “A Godwink Christmas”)

7:00 p.m. ET/PT: Holiday for Heroes

Stars: Melissa Claire Egan (“The Young and the Restless,” “All My Children”), Marc Blucas (“Season for Love,” “The Fix”)

