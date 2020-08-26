Hallmark Channel Reveals 'Fall Harvest' Five-Movie Lineup (Exclusive)

Time to curl up on the couch with a warm pumpkin spice latte by the fireplace because fall is almost here.

Hallmark Channel's annual "Fall Harvest" lineup officially kicks off Sept. 19 with the first of five original movie premieres, ET exclusively reveals, and wraps up Oct. 17 with Hallmark favorites Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker reuniting for Sweet Autumn.

For five straight weekends this fall, Hallmark will roll out a new movie each Saturday. Starting with Love at Daisy Hills, starring Cindy Busby, on Sept. 19, the network will follow with weekly premieres of Love at Look Lodge with Clark Backo, Country at Heart with Jessy Schram and Niall Matter, My Best Friend's Bouquet with Chaley Rose and the aforementioned Sweet Autumn.

The majority of the films were filmed prior to COVID, except My Best Friend's Bouquet, which was completed during quarantine, and Sweet Autumn, which is just beginning production.

Below are Hallmark's five new "Fall Harvest" movies, including exclusive first looks at four.

Love at Daisy Hills

Starring: Cindy Busby and Marshall Williams

Premieres: Saturday, Sept. 19 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Crown Media

When Jo (Busby) realizes that her family’s general store in Daisy Hills (built by her late mother) is losing money, her father, Duke, calls in a favor to help out the store. Unfortunately, Duke’s help is Jo’s ex-boyfriend, Blake (Williams), former Daisy Hills native-turned-New York business consultant. They argue over the approach to saving the store: Jo understands the personal touch needed for a small town while Blake focuses more on how to make a profit. Eventually, they reach a compromise and find themselves falling back in love. But when Blake gets a call about his dream job back in New York City, things start to fall apart again, forcing Jo and Blake to make a decision about their future.

Love at Look Lodge

Starring: Clark Backo and Jonathan Keltz

Premieres: Saturday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Crown Media

Lily (Backo), an activities director at a cozy mountain hotel, is tasked with helping a handsome workaholic, Noah (Keltz), finish planning his sister’s wedding. Determined to make the wedding a success, Lily spends quality time with Noah in order to show him what really matters in life -- LOVE!

Country at Heart

Starring: Jessy Schram, Niall Matter and Lucas Bryant

Premieres: Saturday, Oct. 3 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Crown Media

Struggling Nashville musician Shayna (Schram) is on the verge of giving up on her career and returns to her small-town home, when a chance encounter with prolific songwriter Grady (Matter) changes everything. He’s writing a song for country music star Duke Sterling (Bryant) and Shayna seems like the perfect writing partner. The two grow closer and romance blooms as they work on their love song, but when Shayna meets Duke, who takes a liking to her and asks her to be his opening act, it undermines everything she and Grady created and Shayna feels forced to choose between love and possible stardom.

My Best Friend's Bouquet

Starring: Chaley Rose, Nathan Witte, Rebecca Olson and Luisa d’Oliveira

Premieres: Saturday, Oct. 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Crown Media

According to Josie Hughes’ (Rose) family lore, the wedding bouquet always finds the right person. When single Josie catches her friend, Emma’s (d’Oliveira), bouquet instead of their not-single friend, Athena (Olson), she fears she’s ruined Athena’s chances of getting engaged. When Josie starts dating an eligible bachelor she met at the reception, she decides the bouquet is at work. What she doesn’t know is her long-time friend, Alex (Witte), secretly holds a torch for her. As Josie clings to the notion that the bouquet is always right, she’s missing real-world signs that her perfect match has been in front of her all along.

Sweet Autumn

Starring: Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker and Henriette Ivanans

Premieres: Saturday, Oct. 17 at 9 p.m. ET/PT

Maggie (DeLoach), a successful entrepreneur, returns home for a will reading and discovers she’s inherited half of her aunt’s famed maple candy business. What she doesn’t understand is why Aunt Dee’s (Ivanans) maple supplier, Dex (Walker), inherited the other half. Her return also coincides with the town’s Sweet Autumn Fest, and through a series of letters Aunt Dee left, Maggie and Dex search for the reason behind her aunt’s final wishes. As she and Dex grow closer, Maggie must decide if the life she built is the one she wants.

