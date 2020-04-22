Halle Berry Says Pierce Brosnan Saved Her From Choking While Filming James Bond

Halle Berry had a mishap while playing Bond girl Jinx Johnson. The 53-year-old actress appeared on Tuesday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live via video chat and recalled an embarrassing on-set moment during the making of the 2002 flick Die Another Day, which starred Pierce Brosnan as James Bond.

"One time I was doing a scene with Pierce Brosnan on Die Another Day and I was supposed to be all sexy and trying to seduce him with a fig and then I end up choking on it," Berry said through laughter. "He had to get up and do the heimlich."

"So not sexy. You should've seen it. Like, James Bond knows how to heimlich," she continued. "He was there for me. He will always be one of my favorite people in the whole world."

While Berry was a fan of Brosnan's heroics off-screen, director Quentin Tarantino was very much a fan of the actor's four-time portrayal of 007. During Esquire U.K.'s live watch-along of Brosnan's first Bond flick, Golden Eye, the 66-year-old actor revealed that Tarantino requested a meeting with him after Die Another Day's release.

"It was after Kill Bill Vol. 2, and he wanted to meet me, so I went up to Hollywood one day from the beach, and I met him at the Four Seasons," Brosnan shared. "I got there at 7 p.m., I like to be punctual. 7:15 came around, no Quentin, he was upstairs doing press. Someone sent over a martini, so I had a martini, and I waited till 7:30, and I thought,'Where the heck is he?'Word came down, apologies, so I thought, 'OK, I'll have another martini.'"

Eventually Tarantino did make it downstairs and the pair got "fairly smokered" together.

"He was pounding the table, saying, 'You're the best James Bond, I wanna do James Bond,'" Brosnan recalled. "It was very close quarters in the restaurant and I thought, 'please calm down,' but we don't tell Quentin Tarantino to calm down."

"He wanted to do James Bond, and I went back to the shop and told them but it wasn't meant to be," he continued. "No Quentin Tarantino for James Bond."

Die Another Day ended up being Brosnan's last Bond role, with Daniel Craig taking over for him in the 2006 film Casino Royale. Craig is set to wrap up his tenure as Bond in No Time to Die, which was initially scheduled to come out this month. The release, however, has since been pushed to Nov. 25 due to the coronavirus.

