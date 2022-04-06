Halle Berry Celebrates Anniversary With Van Hunt

It's a special day for Halle Berry and Van Hunt! On Wednesday, the Bruised actress celebrated her love.

“On Wednesdays, we drink pink 🥂 happy anniversary VanO,” the 55-year-old Oscar winner wrote next to a photo of two champagne glasses.

Hunt shared the same photo, along with two clicking glass emojis on his Instagram Stories. In March, the Moonfall star gave her man a special shout-out after they walked the carpet at the Critics Choice Awards.

“When your man lifts you higher than you ever thought you could go! ❤️,” Berry wrote next to her and Hunt smiling for the camera while holding hands. Hunt shared the same picture on his page.

The same month, Berry celebrated her Hunt's birthday with a sexy picture of her, rocking just his shirt.

“HERE’S TO MY ONE AND ONLY! Happy Birthday VanO,” her first message read on his birthday, which just so happened to be International Women's Day.

“It’s no wonder your birthday and International Women’s Day are one and the same. There is no one I know who believes in, supports and uplifts women more than you. May this year bring back to you all the love and joy you give! I Love you ❤️ @vanhunt."

Berry and Hunt have been dating since 2020. The two went Instagram official with a picture of the pair enjoying “Sunday Funday.”

Last year, the John Wick actress dished to ET about how happy she is to have her fans support her, now that “the right one has finally showed up.”

“That makes me feel good too,” she said. “I feel like a lot of the public has gone on this journey with me, whether I like it or not, and my stuff has been out in the world. So it’s nice now to be in this place and I think maybe people are celebrating that for me.”