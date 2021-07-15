Hailey Bieber Shuts Down Speculation Surrounding Justin's Behavior Towards Her in Las Vegas

Hailey Bieber is setting the record straight. The 24-year-old model took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself kissing her husband, Justin Bieber, on Wednesday.

"Reminiscing on how amazing last weekend was," she wrote. "Had the best time surrounded by so much love."

To further clarify, Hailey added, "Any other narrative floating around is beyond false. Don't feed into the negative bulls**t peeps."

Hailey seems to be responding to a video that went viral of Justin seemingly "yelling" at her as they walked through a hotel in Las Vegas.

In the clip, which originated in a since-deleted TikTok but is making the rounds on Twitter, Justin is gesturing and seems to be talking heatedly to Hailey. Though some thought Justin was being aggressive and "yelling," others noted that he had just gotten off the stage after performing and was hyped up in the clip.

The 27-year-old pop star had several Vegas performances over the weekend in honor of the opening of Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas. He also attended the UFC 264 fight.