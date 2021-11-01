Hailey Bieber Says She Chose to 'Stick It Out' With Husband Justin 'No Matter What the Outcome'

Hailey Bieber remains devoted to her husband, Justin Bieber. The couple spoke candidly about working through the struggles in their marriage on the podcast In Good Faith With Chelsea & Judah Smith, particularly, Hailey's decision to support Justin throughout his healing from emotional trauma.

Hailey and Justin got married in September 2018. The 27-year-old "Peaches" singer -- who canceled his Purpose tour in 2017 due to exhaustion -- acknowledged he was still dealing with mental health struggles at the time.

"I had experienced so many things in my life," Justin reflected. "So many milestones and traveled the world and seen everywhere in the world. And I just got to a place where I was lonely, and I just didn't want to do it all alone. I realized there was some serious healing I needed to go through in order to get to a place where I could be in a healthy, serious relationship because I had a lot of trauma and scars. So I just committed to working on those things and getting healthy."

In February 2019, Justin sought treatment for depression. A source told ET at the time that his wife "knew he needed help" before he sought treatment and was a good support system for him. During the podcast, Justin acknowledged Hailey being by his side.

"Luckily, Hailey accepted me as I was," he said. "Even when we got married, there was still a lot of damage and hurt that I still needed to work through, but you've seen my heart through it all."

As for 24-year-old Hailey, she shared that once they got back together in 2018 after breaking up in 2016, she was all in.

"I was in it. I made a decision," she said. "I know for a fact that I've loved this person for a very long time and now would not be the time to give up on him. I just wouldn't do that to him. Imagine abandoning somebody in the middle of the worst time of their life, potentially. I'm not that type of a person. So I was going to stick it out no matter what the outcome was going to be."

The two also have similar dreams when it comes to the future.

"We always had so many conversations about, 'What were our goals? Where did we want to end up at a certain age?'" Hailey shared. "We always talked about wanting to be married and be young, and have a young family, and have kids young."

And if Justin gets his way, perhaps the couple is currently trying for a baby. In his Amazon Prime documentary, Justin Bieber: Our World, that premiered in October, he said he wanted a baby with his wife by the end of a year.

"My intention for 2021 is to continue to set goals and have fun while doing them," Justin said during the documentary, which follows his New Year's Eve 2020 concert. "Make sure I put my family first. And, hopefully, we squish out a little nugget."

Hailey wasn't opposed to the idea, and Justin made it clear that it's ultimately her decision.

"It's up to you, babe," he said.