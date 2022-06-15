Hailey Bieber Says Husband Justin Is 'Getting Better Every Day' Following His Face Paralysis

Hailey Bieber gave fans an update on husband Justin Bieber following news of his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis. During a Good Morning America interview with Amy Robach and TJ Holmes on Wednesday, the 25-year-old Rhode skincare founder said that things are looking up for the 28-year-old singer.

"He’s doing really well. He’s getting better every single day," Hailey said. "He's feeling a lot better and, obviously, it was just a very scary and random situation to happen but he's going to be totally OK."

"I'm just grateful that he's fine," she added. "The support has been really amazing just from fans, friends, family. Every single person has sent well wishes, advice, recommendations. It's actually been really amazing."

On June 10, Justin shared an Instagram video revealing his Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis, which according to The Mayo Clinic "occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears" and "can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear."

"As you can probably see from my face, I have Ramsay Hunt Syndrome," Justin said in the clip. "...As you can see, this eye is not blinking, I can't smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move. So, there's full paralysis on this side of my face. So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I'm just physically, obviously not capable of doing them. This is pretty serious, as you can see. I wish this wasn't the case, but obviously this is my body telling me to slow down. I hope you guys understand. I'll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100 percent so I can do what I was born to do. But in the meantime, this ain't it. I gotta get my rest on."

"I love you guys. Thanks for being patient with me," he added. "And I'm going to get better. I'm doing all these facial exercises to get my face back to normal. ...And it's going to be OK."

Justin later updated fans in a post which said, "Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me. I’m reminded he knows all of me. He knows the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms. This perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing."

Justin didn't let his health scare stop him from celebrating Hailey's newest achievement -- her Rhode skincare line. The "Peaches" crooner penned a sweet Instagram tribute to Hailey ahead of her appearance on GMA.

"I am so proud of you baby. No one knows the long hours of care and passion that you have put into building a skincare brand that is truly to serve the people," he wrote. "The most beautiful thing about you is your care to protect people with good ingredients that will help their skin to flourish like you did for me and my skin. PROUD IS AN UNDERSTATEMENT MY BEAUTIFUL GIRL! So many people are going to have beautiful Dewy skin because of your desire to give them access to the best! LOVE YOU SO MUCH."

While speaking with Robach and Holmes, Hailey also gave an update on how she is doing after she suffered a mini stroke earlier this year, leading to a medical procedure in which she had a hole in her heart closed up.

"I feel good," she said. "I'm just giving my body the time to heal and recover ... but I'm doing well now."

Hailey also shared how both of her and Justin's health scares have helped them build a stronger bond. "I think the silver lining of it, honestly, is that it brings us a lot closer because you're going through this together, you're being there for each other, you're supporting each other, and there's something that really bonds you through these times."