Hailey Bieber Joins the 'Nepo Baby' Conversation Without Saying a Word

Hailey Bieber is wading into the "nepo baby" discourse. On Friday, the 26-year-old model was spotted out and about in Los Angeles wearing an eyebrow-raising shirt.

For her outing, Hailey sported boyfriend jeans and a white crop top, the latter of which featured the words "nepo baby" across the chest.

The telling outfit choice came after Vulture's cover story about the privilege that celebrities with famous parents have, an article that sparked much debate among many Hollywood stars.

Hailey is a member of the famous Baldwin family; her dad is Stephen Baldwin and her uncle is Alec Baldwin.

After the article's release, Kate Moss' sister, Lottie Moss, wrote on Twitter that she's "so sick of people blaming nepotism for why they aren't rich and famous or successful."

Then, Ice Cube's son, O’Shea Jackson Jr., encouraged others in his position to "embrace that s**t" and to "not let anyone get it in your head that you should feel bad or your accomplishments are less than what they are."

Jamie Lee Curtis, the daughter of Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, also weighed in on the conversation, writing on Instagram that "the current conversation about nepo babies is just designed to try to diminish and denigrate and hurt."

"I've tried to bring integrity and professionalism and love and community and art to my work. I am not alone," she wrote in part. "There are many of us. Dedicated to our craft. Proud of our lineage. Strong in our belief in our right to exist."

Kate Hudson, whose parents are Goldie Hawn and Bill Hudson, had a different point of view, telling The Independent that she doesn't "really care" about the label.

"I look at my kids and we're a storytelling family. It's definitely in our blood," she said. "People can call it whatever they want, but it’s not going to change it."

Brian Williams and Jane Gillan Stoddard's daughter, Allison Williams, told Wired that she was "definitely concerned with making sure people understood I was a hard worker, as if somehow that would absolve me of the privilege."

