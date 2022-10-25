Hailey Bieber Addresses Anti-Semitism, Religion Amid Kanye West Controversy

Hailey Bieber is speaking out. The 25-year-old model took to her Instagram Stories to condemn anti-Semitism and address religion amid Kanye "Ye" West's controversial tirades and his ongoing public fallout.

"You cannot believe in God and be anti-Semitic. You cannot love God and support or condone hate speech. To love God is to love people. ALL people," Hailey shared on her Instagram Story.

Hailey joins a growing chorus of celebrities to denounce anti-Semitism in light of the rapper's recent rants, including his ex, Kim Kardashian. Ye also made headlines earlier this month for debuting his controversial "White Lives Matter" shirts at Paris Fashion Week.

Hailey Bieber / Instagram

At the time of his initial "White Lives Matter" statement, Ye slammed Hailey after the model spoke out in support of Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, who voiced her opinions on his controversial new Yeezy line, which included the "White Lives Matter" apparel.

In a since-deleted post, Kanye responded by calling Hailey "nose job Hailey Baldloose," telling her husband, Justin Bieber, "Get your girl before I get mad. You spose to be my friend right," after posting an old article from 2016 about Hailey and Drake out on a date.

A source told ET that Justin felt the Donda rapper "crossed a line," and was upset over Kanye's "attack" on his wife.

"Justin is very protective over Hailey. He is upset by Kanye's attack on her where he said hurtful and untrue things. He feels like he has been a true friend to Kanye, and tried to empathize with him in the past, but this crossed a line that he's not OK with," the source shared, adding, "Being there for Hailey and supporting his wife is Justin's main priority, and he's doing that and distancing himself from Kanye."

Adidas has become the latest of Ye's professional partners to cut ties with him in recent weeks, joining a list that includes Balenciaga, the fashion magazine Vogue, and his agency, CAA. Additionally, Instagram has restricted his account and deleted some of his content for violating the platform's policies.