Hailee Steinfeld Talks Bringing 'Badass' Kate Bishop to Life for 'Hawkeye' (Exclusive)

When ET last asked Hailee Steinfeld about the reports that she would play comic character Kate Bishop opposite Jeremy Renner on Hawkeye, she did what every would-be Marvel actor does best: Keep mum. Now, one year later, her casting is confirmed and she can finally speak about the role.

"I can't wait for people to see how we are interpreting this character through the comics and in our own sort of ways," Steinfeld tells ET's Katie Krause. The series is currently filming in New York City, with regular sneak peeks at her take on Kate arriving via paparazzi pictures.

"She's such a badass, there's no denying that," Steinfeld adds. "She's so smart and witty and quick and her physical ability to do so many things is through the roof. It's really tested me and kept me going through quarantine, I will say. It's given me a reason to stay with it."

In the comics, Kate Bishop is a master archer and mentee to Clint Barton who would go on to join the West Coast Avengers and Young Avengers. In the MCU, Steinfeld's Kate will seemingly take over the mantle of Hawkeye heading into Phase 4 and beyond.

"I'm working with some incredible filmmakers" -- directors Bert and Bertie and Rhys Thomas -- "that are helping me bring her to life... I'm just very excited as I continue developing her to see sort of how we come up with it all," Steinfeld teases.

Hawkeye won't debut on Disney+ until late 2021, though Steinfeld will be back on our TVs first in Dickinson season 2 (premiering on Apple TV+ on Jan. 8). Jumping from a period comedy into the superhero-filled Marvel Cinematic Universe, the actress laughs, "It couldn't be more different, but it's a fun change of pace."