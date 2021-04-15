Gwyneth Paltrow Talks Quarantine With Husband Brad Falchuk: 'I Married the Right Dude'

Gwyneth Paltrow loved quarantine with Brad Falchuk. The 48-year-old Goop founder appeared on the Today show Thursday, and revealed that her time in quarantine was made better by her husband of two years.

Paltrow and Falchuk, 50, tied the knot in 2018, but didn't move in together until one year later. Less than a year after finally combining households, the couple, along with much of the world, was quarantining amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"It was amazing," she said of quarantining with Falchuk. "I married the right dude. He is the best. There is nobody better to be stuck with."

During part of that time in quarantine, Paltrow tested positive for COVID-19. Though she still feels lingering symptoms from time to time, she said she's largely better.

"Sometimes they come back a little bit, but I think I'm better and better," she said. "It's been pretty crazy, though. It's been pretty wild. I'm not gonna lie."

.@SavannahGuthrie catches up with @GwynethPaltrow, founder and CEO of the Goop lifestyle franchise, about parenting, the pandemic and her latest product launch. pic.twitter.com/52HsvOf7On — TODAY (@TODAYshow) April 15, 2021

In addition to Falchuk, Paltrow relished spending her lockdown time with both her and her husband's kids. Paltrow shares Apple, 16, and Moses, 15, with her ex-husband, Chris Martin, while Falchuk is dad to Isabella and Brody from a previous relationship.

"It's been the best," Paltrow said. "There are some really significant, profound silver linings from this crazy 12 months. That time with the kids has been definitely on the top of the list."

In fact, Paltrow decided to team up with her daughter for Goop's latest product launch.

"She was sort of part of the product development process," Paltrow said. "And so when it came out I was like, 'Oh my gosh. Should I let her be in the picture or not?' She wanted to be in the picture, so we decided to let her."

In addition to appearing in the pics, Apple starred in a hilarious TikTok video to promote the product, in which she made fun of her mom's morning routine.

"That's what she does all the time!" Paltrow said with a laugh. "Constantly."

As for if either Apple or Moses will following in her footsteps -- when it comes to being an actor or entrepreneur -- Paltrow said they're still figuring it out.

"I think both of my kids are sort of like, 'We don't want to think about what we want to do. We just kinda want to see what unfolds,'" she said.

