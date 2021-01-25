Gwyneth Paltrow Calls Chris Martin Her 'Lil Baby Daddy' in Cute Comment on Throwback Video

Gwyneth Paltrow doesn't mind looking back on the good times! The 48-year-old Goop founder took to Instagram on Sunday to comment on a sweet throwback video from her ex-husband Chris Martin's band, Coldplay.

The throwback clip is from the group's 2000 music video for their song, "Shiver," and Martin can be seen belting out the tune. The song is now more than 20 years old and Paltrow loved the blast from the past.

Commenting on the clip, she wrote, "Awwwww, lil baby daddy."

Paltrow and Martin announced their decision to "consciously uncouple" in 2014 after 10 years of marriage. Though she's since moved on with now-husband Brad Falchuk, Paltrow has been clear that she maintains a good co-parenting relationship with the 43-year-old Coldplay frontman. The exes share 16-year-old daughter Apple and 14-year-old son Moses.

In August, Paltrow penned an essay for British Vogue, detailing the end of her marriage to Martin and their pre-split relationship.

"We were close, though we had never fully settled into being a couple. We just didn’t quite fit together," she wrote. "There was always a bit of unease and unrest. But man, did we love our children."

Paltrow added that when they decided to consciously uncouple, it wasn't all smooth sailing from there.

"It was a hit and miss. We had great days and terrible days," she admitted. "Days when we couldn't stand each other, but forced ourselves to remember what we were aiming for."