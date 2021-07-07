Gwen Stefani Shares Precious Photo of Her 3 Sons at Her and Blake Shelton's Wedding

Gwen Stefani's sons were very much included in her wedding to Blake Shelton. On Wednesday, the "Hollaback Girl" singer shared a precious photo of her and Shelton posing with her three kids on their special day.

Stefani -- dressed in a gorgeous Vera Wang gown -- smiles wide next to Shelton in the pic, with 15-year-old Kingston, 12-year-old Zuma and 7-year-old Apollo gathered around them. The boys, whose dad is Stefani's ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, all look sharp in black suits and bow ties.

"Thank u @suzyrperry for making all my boys wedding suits," Stefani captioned the snap. "We love u gx."

Stefani and Shelton tied the knot in Oklahoma over the weekend, and she wore two stunning gowns. It was her chapel-length veil, though, ​that had a special meaning, as it was hand-embroidered with two white roses, along with her and Shelton's names as well as those of her sons.

A source told ET that Stefani and Shelton's wedding was a "fairy-tale experience."

"They have been talking about a wedding for so long and wanted nothing more than to officially call themselves a family," the source said. "It was a fairy-tale experience even for the guests."

"Everyone who attended the ceremony was talking about Gwen and Blake's love for one another," the source continued. "They have been so careful because they've had their hearts broken and this wedding made everyone feel like dreams do really come true. They have both been through a lot and deserved to find each other. They were meant to be a couple in every way."

See more in the video below.