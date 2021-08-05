Gwen Stefani Photoshops Throwback Pic of Herself With Blake Shelton From Event He Attended With His Ex-Wife

Gwen Stefani is sort of trying to rewrite history. The 51-year-old No Doubt frontwoman posted a new profile photo to her Twitter account that undoubtedly got fans' attention.

The image is one of herself and her new husband, Blake Shelton, except this particular photo never existed. Stefani photoshopped a throwback pic of herself in a white tank top standing next to a long, curly-haired Shelton at the 2003 CMA Awards.

In fact, 45-year-old Shelton attended the awards show with his high school sweetheart and now ex-wife, Kaynette Williams. Shelton was married to Williams from 2003 to 2006, and later married singer Miranda Lambert from 2011 to 2015.

Kaynette Williams and Blake Shelton at 2003 CMA Awards Frank Mullen/WireImage

This isn't the first time Stefani has altered a throwback pic to make it look authentic.

Back in Sept. 2020, she posted a photo of herself and Shelton that came from a throwback of her with ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. The image she used of Shelton also came from when he was at the 2003 CMA Awards. The photo is currently Shelton's profile photo on Twitter.

Shelton and Stefani's intimate wedding ceremony took place last month. "It was absolutely a picture-perfect intimate wedding with family. Everyone at the wedding was so thrilled to see Gwen and Blake finally get married," a source told ET of the nuptials. "They have been talking about a wedding for so long and wanted nothing more than to officially call themselves a family. It was a fairy-tale experience even for the guests."