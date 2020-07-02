Gwen Stefani Cancels 'Just a Girl' Vegas Residency Show Due to Illness

Gwen Stefani is forced to cancel her upcoming concerts due to health issues.

The singer announced that she is not feeling well and would not be able to perform at her Gwen Stefani: Just a Girl show at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday.

"I am so sorry, but I am still not feeling well & will be unable to perform my #JustAGirlVegas show Saturday, February 8 at @ZapposTheater at @PHVegas," she tweeted on Friday. "Refunds will be available at their original point of purchase."

"I am doing everything I can to get well & plan to be back on stage for my shows February 12 – 22. Thank u for all of the well wishes. Hope to see you back in Vegas soon. ❤️🤒😷🤐🤕🤧🤬 🙏 gx #onlyhuman #imsorry #loveuguys," she added.

Just two days ago, Stefani posted a behind-the-scenes video of her dancers getting ready for her Las Vegas shows.

This isn't the first time that the No Doubt frontwoman has been forced to cancel her Vegas show. Last June, she also canceled some shows after she was feeling unwell.

Fans last saw Stefani, as well as boyfriend Blake Shelton, take the stage at the 2020 GRAMMY Awards last month. The couple performed their new song, "Nobody But You," during the telecast.

Shelton recently opened up to ET about the song and working with his real-life girlfriend.

"Gwen was crying when we even just talked about singing it together at all," Shelton said. "It just seemed to fit perfectly with our story, and, musically, I think it walks the line of what I can do and what she can do. Everything just kind of aligned and came together, and it's one of those once-in-a-lifetime moments."

