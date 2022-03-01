Grimes Says She and Elon Musk Have 'Broken Up' Since Welcoming Second Child

Grimes says that she and Elon Musk are off-again in the romance department after welcoming their second child -- daughter Y -- in December. Shortly after the 33-year-old musician's Vanity Fair cover story was released on Thursday, announcing the child arrived via surrogate late last year, Grimes took to Twitter to clarify the status of her relationship with Musk, 50.

"Me and E have broken up *again* since the writing of this article haha, but he's my best friend and the love of my life, and my life and art are forever dedicated to The Mission now, I think Devin wrote that part of the story rly well. Sique - peace out," Grimes tweeted.

She added that "The Mission" is "sustainable energy, making humanity a multi planetary species and the preservation of consciousness."

Grimes added that this will be the "last time" she does "any traditional press" in an effort to maintain her privacy.

She also claimed that her daughter's full name, which is Exa Dark Sideræl Musk, will "most definitely change," but added that "it won't be for public."

Grimes and Musk already share son, X, almost 2. In the Vanity Fair profile, Grimes said of their relationship, "There’s no real word for it. I would probably refer to him as my boyfriend, but we’re very fluid. We live in separate houses. We’re best friends. We see each other all the time… We just have our own thing going on, and I don’t expect other people to understand it.”

She added that their relationship is "the best it's ever been," saying they plan to have more children in the future.

"We've always wanted at least three or four," she said at the time.