Grimes Gives Birth to First Child With Elon Musk

Grimes is officially a mom!

The 31-year-old singer gave birth to her first child on Monday, Elon Musk announced Twitter. "Mom & baby all good," he tweeted on Monday evening, just four hours after declaring Grimes was just "a few hours away" from giving birth.

Musk later confirmed in a following tweet that he and Grimes had welcomed a baby boy.

Grimes, whose real name is Claire Boucher, has been dating 48-year-old Musk since 2018. She announced she was pregnant in January, when she posted a topless photo of herself on Instagram with a baby bump. Musk is already a father to five children with his first wife, the Canadian author Justine Wilson.

"I thought about censoring them for a hot minute haha (this may get taken down anyway) but the photo is so much less feral without the nipples," she wrote in a comment to a fan about the NSFW picture. "Plus being knocked up is a very feral & war-like state of being. Might as well be what it is."

Later that month, she opened up about feeling ill-prepared for pregnancy and experiencing complications.

"How do y'all cope with working and having a baby??" she wrote on Instagram, before apologizing for not promoting her album, Miss Anthropocene, enough. "This whole thing has been a bit of an ordeal. Had some complications early on, a decent second trimester but starting to hurt everywhere at 25 wksz."

"[I'm] also way more emo and less capable of bravery in the face of haters online and stuff haha," she continued. "But my albums out in a sec so I prob need to get back on here. Don’t mind my emo energy, but curious what other ppls experience was like??? I didn't even google it, I was just like sure y not hahaha smh."

In February, she talked about what kind of parent she will be in an interview with The Face.

"Children need to get into raving, but I don't think I’ll rave with my kid… I don't think kids and adults need to rave together," she said. "But I wish I had discovered dance music at an earlier age. I don’t have a problem with late bedtimes/​nocturnalism. Unless there's some health risk I should know about. The baby has already been exposed to a lot of techno in the womb."

"I'll probably have to send them to live in the woods with my grandpa periodically so they aren't too spoiled," she added. "He's very intense. Lots of physical labor in the cold and whatnot, haha."