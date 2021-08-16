'Grey's Anatomy' Star Kelly McCreary Pregnant With First Child

Kelly McCreary is expecting her first child with her husband, director Pete Chatmon. The 39-year-old Grey's Anatomy star announced the happy news on Monday on Instagram.

McCreary, who plays Dr. Maggie Pierce on Grey's Anatomy, shared a picture of herself holding up her positive pregnancy test with a big smile. She and 44-year-old Chatmon, whom she met on the set of the long-running ABC series, have been married since 2019.

"When being late comes right on time… Surprise! WE'RE HAVING A BABY!" she wrote. "Pete and I are thrilled to be growing our family, and to share the news with all of you!"

McCreary is also partnering with Clearblue and nonprofit organization March of Dimes to raise awareness for Black maternal and infant health.

McCreary told People that her husband wanted to start a family before she did because she's been so focused on her career.

"I'm very lucky to have a partner who is just rah, rah, eager for this child to come into our life and find out all of the ways that being parents will disrupt and challenge everything that we have planned," she told the outlet. "But because we are doing it together, we will be able to roll with it. And because this child is so desired and so loved, whatever happens will be the right thing, and we'll make it work."

The actress also told the outlet that she would be going to her close co-stars -- namely Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and Caterina Scorsone -- for advice.

"They're tremendously helpful, supportive resources," she says. "I really couldn't be in a better workplace environment to have this experience. It's such a parent-friendly and pregnant person-friendly environment."

Meanwhile, ET recently spoke with McCreary about the Grey's Anatomy season 17 finale and she revealed that additional spinoffs are being discussed. Watch the video below for more.