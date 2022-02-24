'Grey's Anatomy': Kim Raver Teases Owen's Fate in Midseason Premiere (Exclusive)

Grey's Anatomy left off on a literal cliffhanger and when it returns from its winter hiatus Thursday, the drama and tension is kicking up tenfold.

In the new episode, "No Time to Die," the action picks back up after the SUV Teddy (Kim Raver), Owen (Kevin McKidd) and Cormac (Richard Flood) were in as they were on their way to transport a donor heart for Owen's nephew, Farouk, was on the edge of a cliff. While Teddy and Cormac were able to escape in time to try and deliver the donor heart, Owen was left trapped inside as the SUV fell 100 feet down the steep ravine. With Owen's fate up in the air and the impending aftermath spelling doom for the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, Raver teased Thursday's return will answer all the questions viewers have been waiting months for.

"Definitely. You will find out tonight," the actress promised ET's Nischelle Turner during a visit to the ET stages ahead of the medical drama's anticipated return, a two-hour crossover with Station 19, of whether Owen survives.

"And I have to tell you, filming that, we literally were not on a set. We were on location and they call it 'rotisserie' where they put a car like a chicken. Like, imagine being a chicken in the thing and our car was going upside down. At first, I was like, 'OK, I am so excited,' and then I was like, 'I'm out. OK, I’m done!'" Raver said of filming the intense stunt.

"It's a little nerve-wracking," the actress admitted. "You are like, 'Wow.' You are doing the table read, you are scanning ahead to just see, 'Am I at the end?' It is definitely nerve-wracking and you hope you make it to the end page and the next episode. And not only just you, we are all so close as a group. I think we all get nervous too. When you see at the episode there is this kind of mix like you are super excited and [showrunner] Krista Vernoff wrote this episode. It is still unbelievable, so you are excited for it and at the same time, you are like, 'Please make sure everything is OK.'"

Raver said it was an "amazing" feeling knowing that ABC gave Grey's an early pickup in January.

"This is really a dream job, and I love this character so much and I love what we are doing with [the characters] and finding new stories to tell," she praised. "The writers are incredible. They find new drama, new romance and there is also a lot. Even with the drama, there is a lot of amazing upcoming things. The writers have put me and Camilla [Luddington] together, so Teddy and Jo [are] working together, we could not stop laughing. There's this whole thing where Teddy is talking about certain things that she should not be talking about. She is a little drunk and she revealed some things so they are coming up all of the time with new things and because we are such a big cast, the fact that [Krista] has paired us up together and we have not worked together in a long time, that is really fun."

With Grey's guaranteed for at least one more season, Raver gave her thoughts on what she'd like to see happen with Teddy.

"Something I would like to keep going -- not with Tipsy Teddy -- but it's really fun to do some of that comedic stuff and I just have so much fun doing it," she said. "I'm the type of person if I'm overtired, I end up getting the giggles and I can't control myself so that's also really fun to go to work and do that. Maybe also a total badass surgery. It was Teddy and Cristina and we did this incredible heart transplant and that's always really exciting to do. I read in real-life they're using, maybe I'm making this up but I don't think I am, pig organs and a kidney or something. I would love to do that with Teddy."

Grey's Anatomy returns Thursday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC in a crossover event with Station 19. For more, watch below.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.