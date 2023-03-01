'Grey's Anatomy': Kelly McCreary Exiting After Nine Seasons

Kelly McCreary is hanging up her doctor's coat.

The Grey's Anatomy star will exit the long-running ABC medical drama after playing Dr. Maggie Pierce for nine seasons, ET has confirmed. McCreary's final episode as a series regular will air April 13, but she is expected to appear at least one more time before the current 19th season is over.

"After nine seasons, I am saying goodbye to Maggie Pierce and her Grey Sloan family. It has been a tremendous honor to be a part of such a legendary television institution as Grey’s Anatomy. I will always be grateful to Shonda Rhimes, Krista Vernoff and ABC for the opportunity, and to the incredible fans for their passionate support," McCreary said in a statement to ET.

"To spend nine years exploring a character inside and out, while reaching a global audience with impactful stories, is a rare gift. It has afforded me an opportunity to collaborate with, learn from and be inspired by countless brilliant artists both in front of and behind the camera," she continued. "Playing Maggie Pierce has been one of the true joys of my life and I leave with profound gratitude for every step of this journey. I am excited for this next chapter, and what the future holds."

Added Vernoff in a statement: "Kelly McCreary is a writer’s dream come true; brilliant, nuanced, thoughtful and kind. We will deeply miss her and her beautifully crafted Dr. Maggie Pierce."

McCreary was introduced to Grey's viewers in the second to last episode of season 10. It was revealed during that season's finale that Maggie Pierce was Meredith Grey's half-sister with Ellis Grey and Richard Webber as her biological parents.

More recently, McCreary's character has been navigating through marital problems with her husband, Dr. Winston Ndugu (Anthony Hill), whom she met in season 16 and married in the season 17 finale. At the end of the last episode, Maggie tearfully sought advice from Richard with regards to how he knew a relationship would survive a major rough patch. Though he tries to assure Maggie that her marriage to Winston would withstand any signs of trouble, it appears choppy waters are ahead amid McCreary's impending departure.

Pompeo shared a sweet selfie with McCreary on Instagram following news of the actress' exit.

"Congratulations Kelly," Pompeo wrote in the caption. "Thanks so much for your super hard work and the valuable contributions you’ve made to the Grey’s legacy. Looking forward to your next chapter."

Deadline first reported McCreary's departure.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.