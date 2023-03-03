'Grey's Anatomy' Alum Isaiah Washington Says He's Retiring Early From Acting

Isaiah Washington is stepping away from acting.

The Grey's Anatomy alum announced Tuesday that he was retiring early from Hollywood in a lengthy message posted to his Twitter account.

"It is with a heavy heart and a sense of relief that I am announcing my early retirement from the entertainment industry today," Washington opened his note.

The actor, who played Dr. Preston Burke for three seasons on Grey's Anatomy, cited the continuous criticisms about his character and beliefs as being one of the main reasons why he is choosing to sign off from entertainment.

"Those who have been Following/Witnessing my journey here on Twatter [sic] since 2011 all know that I have fought the good fight, but it seems that the haters, provocateurs and the Useful Idiots have won," his tweet continued. "I’m no longer interested in the back and forth regarding a ‘color construct’ that keeps us human beings divided nor am I interested in politics or anything vitriolic."

He then explained his post-Hollywood plans, sharing that he hopes to travel across the U.S. "before it falls into Socialism and then Communism," Washington said. "Until then, know that this Frederick Douglass Conservative will keep his powder dry and loves you all! I am truly grateful for your support over the years."

Washington then pointed to his 2022 film, Coriscana, as the last time the public will see him onscreen, before promising to keep his followers informed of his "retirement shenanigans here and there."

Washington was part of the original cast of Grey's Anatomy when the medical drama debuted in 2005. He was dismissed after the end of the third season following use of a homophobic slur in reference to co-star T.R. Knight. Washington denied it, but later used the slur backstage at the 2007 Golden Globe Awards when asked about the incident. The actor later apologized. Washington returned to the series in 2014, mainly to help send off Sandra Oh and her character, Cristina Yang.

Since Grey's, Washington has starred on The 100, Survivor's Remorse, P-Valley and hosted a Fox Nation travel cooking series, Isaiah Washington: Kitchen Talk.