'Grey's Anatomy': Alex Karev's Jaw-Dropping Ending Draws Passionate Fan Reactions

On Thursday's special farewell episode, one of the last original Grey's characters was sent off in stunning fashion, when it was revealed in letters Alex wrote to Meredith, Jo, Bailey and Webber that he reunited with his former flame, Izzie Stevens (Katherine Heigl), and that they were raising their two young children together on a farm in Kansas. The shocking revelation left many fans with their jaws on the floor, surprised that Alex would abandon his marriage to his wife, Jo, and return to a relationship that had seemingly been dead for 10 seasons.

It was a gut-wrenching farewell to Alex, who grew to become a beloved staple on Grey's, asJustin Chambers did not return to film new footage for his goodbye episode. Instead, ET can confirm that he provided new voiceovers as he read Alex's personal letters to Meredith, Jo, Webber and Bailey in the latest hour, titled "Leave a Light On."

So, how did fans react to Alex's wrap-up? Let's just say Thursday's surprising ending inspired dozens of passionate responses from fans. Some were visibly unhappy with how Alex threw away his marriage to Jo in a written letter, while others expressed anger and grief over how his story ended. Some couldn't contain their excitement over how Alex and Izzie's relationship, after all these years (the last time Izzie was seen on Grey's was midway through season six), turned out to be endgame. Perhaps patience is a virtue.

Below are some of the best reactions from fans on social media.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

