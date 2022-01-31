'Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies' Announces Full Cast as Production Starts on the Musical Series

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies has finalized its cast as the Paramount+ series starts filming the latest installment of the high school musical franchise. The titular ladies clad in pink jackets include Marisa Davila as Jane, Cheyenne Isabel Wells as Olivia, Ari Notartomaso as Cynthia, Tricia Fukuhara as Nancy, Shanel Bailey as Hazel, and Madison Thompson as Susan.

Rounding out the cast are Johnathan Nieves as Richie, Jason Schmidt as Buddy, Maxwell Whittington-Cooper as Wally and Jackie Hoffman as Asst. Principal McGee.

“We are thrilled to unveil our new original series that will introduce an incredible cast of young stars in the making and electrifying musical numbers you will fall in love with,” said Nicole Clemens, President, Paramount Television Studios & Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. “Annabel [Oakes] and Alethea [Jones] have managed to brilliantly capture the spirit of the iconic beloved classic film which like Rise of the Pink Ladies, is both set in the past but relevant to the present.”

Set in 1954, four years before the events of Grease, the musical series will chronicle the formation and rise of the Pink Ladies as it follows “four fed-up, outcasts” who “dared to have fun on their own terms, sparking a moral panic that will change Rydell High forever.”

Written and executive produced by creator Oakes, who also serves as showrunner, and directed and executive produced by Jones, principal photography on the series has officially begun in Vancouver.

Additionally, the 10-episode season is executive produced by Marty Bowen for Temple Hill, Adam Fishbach, and Erik Feig and Samie Kim Falvey via PICTURESTART. It’s also produced by Grace Gilroy with choreography by Jamal Sims and music by executive music producer Justin Tranter.

Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies is set to debut on Paramount+ in 2022.