Grandparents Get Married on Zoom After Spring Wedding Is Canceled Due to Coronavirus

Ninety-year-old Alvin Lee and 85-year-old Dorothy Driskell certainly did not envision their wedding this way when they got engaged in January. The couple was to be married this spring but due to the coronavirus pandemic and people being forced to stay in their homes, they decided to have their nuptials virtually and video conference in their guests and the pastor who officiated the ceremony.

"They planned on having a big wedding this spring, but had to cancel because of the coronavirus," Lee's granddaughter, Jennifer Whitaker, tells CBS News.

Whitaker says the idea to have a virtual wedding came after Lee's family surprised him with a Zoom birthday party.

"The wedding took place at Alvin's home on Friday. Twenty family members and friends joined the Zoom call," she says of the service. "It was the pastor's first Zoom wedding!"

Lee, who lost his wife, Rachel, 11 years ago, met Driskell, who lost her husband two years ago, in 2019 at a retreat center in New York, and they both happened to be from Ohio. Lee lives in Germantown while Driskell resided about two hours away in Westerville.

"They became fast friends and began driving back and forth between their cities to see each other," Whitaker shares.

The two quickly fell in love and Lee proposed to Driskell at the Cincinnati Symphony earlier this year.

