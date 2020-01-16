GRAMMYs 2020: How to Watch, Performers, Who's Nominated and More

Music's biggest night is shaping up to be a party. The 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards will air on Jan. 26, with Alicia Keys hosting from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Lizzo is undoubtedly feeling "Good as Hell" with her pack-leading eight nominations, while Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X have six nods each of their own to celebrate.

Since the 2020 GRAMMY nominations dropped back in November, we've learned a lot more about the show, including a growing number of artists who will perform at the event.

Read on for your complete guide to the GRAMMYs, from how to watch, to who's nominated, who is performing and more.

When are the GRAMMYs? Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST.

How to watch? CBS is airing the telecast on TV as well as on CBS All Access for subscribers -- and you can sign up here. You can also watch the show on Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T Now if you're a subscriber to one of those services. All of these offer a 7-day free trial.

How do I watch the live red carpet show? Watch the official red carpet special with ET's Kevin Frazier and Keltie Knight at 7 p.m. EST on CBS and CBS All Access.

How do I follow ET's awards night and red carpet coverage? ET will be bringing you interviews with the biggest names in music at ETLive.com and on the ET Live app -- available in the App Store as well as Google Play.

Who's performing? As usual, the lineup for the GRAMMYs is star-studded. Lizzo and Billie Eilish are performing, in addition to Camila Cabello, H.E.R., Jonas Brothers, Rosalía and Tyler, The Creator. Additionally, Bonnie Raitt will perform a tribute to Lifetime Achievement Award honoree John Prine, and Aerosmith will take the stage with Charlie Wilson and Run-D.M.C.

Keep it locked on ET for all your details leading up to and on GRAMMY night.