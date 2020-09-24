'Gossip Girl' Star Jessica Szohr Announces Pregnancy

Congrats to Jessica Szohr! The Gossip Girl star is expecting her first child with boyfriend Brad Richardson, she announced on Instagram on Wednesday.

Not only is Szohr expecting -- she's also baby bumpin'. The 35-year-old actress' pregnancy reveal showed off her growing belly.

"Full of joy!" she captioned the black-and-white pic, which showed her beaming as her hockey player beau leaned in to kiss their soon-to-be new addition.

Celebs showered Szohr with well wishes. "CONGRATULATIONS 🎈🎉 🔥❤️👏🏼," Eiza Gonzalez commented, as Candice Accola King, Zoey Deutch, Elizabeth Gillies, Claire Holt, Bryan Greenberg, Ashley Greene and more offered their congratulations.

Szohr and Richardson have opened up about their relationship on social media. She previously shared a sweet tribute to him in January.

"My beach bum baby! 🌊✨😉 I am thankful for you today and everyday!" the actress wrote. "I know I tell you that from time to time and it doesn’t mean I have to post it & share it... but today I wanted anyone who follows me or is interested in my life to know that this man is a special human with a huge heart:) & I am lucky to have crossed paths with him!"

The pair's pregnancy comes amid a Gossip Girl baby boom. Leighton Meester recently gave birth to her second child with husband Adam Brody, while Penn Badgley and wife Domino Kirke announced they welcomed their first child together earlier this month.

See more in the video below.