Goop Beauty Products We're Into (and Can Actually Afford)

Of all the lifestyle brands out there, Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop is easily one of the most polarizing. Upon launching in 2008, it quickly gained a reputation as a destination for people who have hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars to spare.

But over the years, Goop has evolved into a place that offers premium nontoxic beauty products at a wide range of prices -- in addition to that $450 pistachio resin face serum, you can get a $3.50 organic lip balm. (We want both, for the record.)

Inspired -- and permanently on a budget -- we raked through Goop's Clean Beauty Shop and found all kinds of affordable-ish makeup, skincare, haircare and fragrances from brands we know and love, like Tata Harper and RMS Beauty, as well as its namesake line of products.

Below, the best stuff from Goop that's as good for your bank account as it is for your skin.

Each product has been selected, and each product’s style has been reviewed, by our editorial team; however, we may receive affiliate commissions from some links to products on this page. Prices listed are subject to change by the retailer.