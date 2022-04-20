'Good Sam' Sneak Peek: Griff Is Thrown Off When He Gets Unexpected Good News (Exclusive)

Griff is back in action on Good Sam.

On Wednesday's episode, titled "Family/Business," Griff (Jason Isaacs) completes his proctorship and prepares to make his official return to surgery, hospital board chairwoman Tina Kingsley (Victoria Rowell) makes a stunning announcement that threatens the future of Lakeshore Sentinel. Meanwhile, Lex (Skye P. Marshall) meets her no-nonsense new boss and the conflict between Isan (Omar Maskati) and Joey (Davi Santos) comes to a head as the surgical team prepares for a high-stakes lung transplant.

Isaacs also makes his directorial debut with the episode as he steps behind the camera.

In ET's exclusive sneak peek, Griff gets called into Vivian's office, thinking he's in trouble for something he's done. When Dr. Pyne (Sendhil Ramamurthy) makes his presence in the room known, surprising Griff, he can't help but comment on feeling like he's the third wheel.

"I have been reviewing the requirements for your proctorship this morning, in particular the surgical steps that must be performed successfully -- and it's a long list," Vivian (Wendy Crewson) says, redirecting the conversation to the topic at hand.

Griff acknowledges that he's been back in the operating room, just not as the primary surgeon. According to Vivian, him not being the primary surgeon actually isn't one of the requirements. The revelation floors Griff. Vivian shares that since Dr. Pyne has submitted his official recommendation that Griff be back as a full-fledged surgeon, he's free to return to the operating room without any restrictions.

Griff, however, can't seem to wrap his head around the unexpected news, asking once more, "It's over?" Once he receives confirmation that that is what it, in fact, means, Griff has a very Griff-like response, quickly stating, "Okay!" as he gets ready to head out the door.

"If you're expecting a happy dance, I'm sorry to disappoint you. I should get back to work," Griff says nonchalantly as Vivian and Dr. Pyne can only shrug.

Good Sam airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

