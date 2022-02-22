'Glee' Star Becca Tobin and Husband Zach Martin Welcome 1st Child Via Surrogate

What a gleeful occasion! Becca Tobin and her husband, Zach Martin, have become new parents!

Tobin, 36, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the joyous news, along with a photo of her husband leaving the hospital carrying their newborn son in an infant carrier.

"Welcome to the world, Ford. 💙" Tobin captioned the post. "Rutherford “Ford” Thomas Martin is here and life is already so much sweeter."

The Glee actress remarked that it "took him five years to get here, but it’s been worth every minute."

"Thank you to our amazing surrogate for bringing him here safely surrounded by so much love," the new mom concluded in her caption.

Last July, Tobin guest co-hosted an episode of Entertainment Tonight alongside host Kevin Frazier, and she opened up about her experiences trying with IVF treatments and her decision to share that journey with her fans and listeners on her LadyGang podcast.

"I was a little scared to open up about it because it's such a personal journey," she admitted. "But I started to a little bit on the podcast. What I found out was that so many women are dealing with fertility issues and our job at LadyGang is to talk about things that make women feel less alone. So I felt like it was such a disservice to have this platform and not talk about something so real."

"It's been many years. I think we're going on three years of the journey and it's never gotten easier," she continued. "But there have been the bright spots and the exciting things, and the sad things. It's a roller coaster."

Congrats to the happy couple on their new bundle of joy.