Gisele Bundchen Shares What She Prefers to be Called Instead of Stepmom

Gisele Bundchen is opening up about her family! In an Instagram Q&A on Thursday, the 39-year-old model revealed why she doesn't use the word stepmom when it comes to John, her husband Tom Brady's 12-year-old son from a previous relationship.

"I don't like the word 'stepmom.' I use the word 'bonus mom,' because I feel like it's a blessing in my life," she explained. "I feel so lucky that I got to have an extra, wonderful, little angel in my life."

Bundchen, who shares Benjamin, 10, and Vivian, 7, with Brady, also shared about how her family manages to spend time together amid their busy lives.

"I don't think there's a secret recipe, I think we just try our best to be present with the kids when we are with the kids, and be fully there with them, really listening to them," she explained. "And I think it's not so much the amount of time, but the quality of time."

"I think what's really important is the energy that's around the children... We're constantly giving them kisses and hugs and they really see how much we love each other and how much we support each other," Bundchen continued. "We never raise our voices, we never have arguments, we just talk things over if we have any issues."

As for how she and Brady keep their relationship alive, Bundchen said that it's all about communication and respect.

"What I try to do is to keep the communication current and clear and loving. I think sometimes we talk about things that happened last year or last month and we can keep holding resentment. I think that doesn't serve any good," she said. "... And I think patience is also very important, because I think we need to be more patient and more compassionate with ourselves and others and I think that helps a lot."

"And I think it also helps if you admire the person you're with and that they bring out the best in you," Bundchen added. "I always say to my friends, and to my kids too, surround yourself with people that make you better, that inspire you to be the best version of yourself."

The Q&A session came just days after Bundchen and Brady celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary with sweet Instagram posts for each other. Watch the video below for more on the couple.