Gisele Bündchen Celebrates Tom Brady's 45th Birthday With Family Photo: 'You Are So Loved'

Gisele Bündchen celebrated her one true love on his special day. On Wednesday, the model wished her husband, Tom Brady, a happy 45th birthday with a sweet message.

“Happy birthday to one of the most focused, disciplined and fashionable person I know! @tombrady you are so loved and we are always here cheering for you and wishing you all the most wonderful things in life! ❤️,” Bündchen wrote on Instagram.

The 42-year-old model also shared a picture of Brady in his football uniform, posing with their two children, Vivian, 9, and Benjamin, 12. Brady is also father to 14-year-old John, whom he shares with Bridget Moynahan.

Bündchen’s birthday message for her man comes weeks after the Super Bowl champion celebrated her birthday with a sweet Instagram post.

“Happy Birthday @gisele,” the quarterback wrote next to a picture of his wife smiling for the camera. “Enjoy your special day and I know this year will be your best year yet ❤️. Thank you for inspiring me with your honesty and authenticity.”

In May, Brady spoke with ET about the challenges he faces with work-life balance and the guilt he feels leaving his family when it’s time to play football.

"Being available to your kids is really important... I feel like I'm so driven to succeed in football and that's taken me away from other important priorities, which are my kids, my wife," Brady told ET.

The Super Bowl champion -- who famously unretired this year -- praised his wife’s commitment to taking care of their family.

"She's really held it down for our family. I'm super grateful that she really committed so much of her time the last 14 years to make sure everything was so stable at home, so I could go live my dream. I look back at my parents, and my dad and mom did the same thing for me," he said.

Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

"I do feel, maybe, some guilt that I haven't been able to do that in the same way for my kids, but I'm doing the best I can do," he added. "I'm trying to be really conscious and aware of that, and then when I do have the time to spend with them, I'm really present."

The same month, Bündchen spoke about her and Brady’s marriage, and how they complement each other’s completely different work worlds.

"I don't think relationships just happen; it's never the fairy tale people want to believe it is," Bündchen told British Vogue.

"It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids," she noted. "His focus is on his career, mine is mostly on the kids. And I'm grateful that he lets me take the reins when it comes to our family. He trusts my decisions."