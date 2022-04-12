'Girls5eva' Are Officially in 'Album Mode' in Season 2 Trailer: Watch!

The ladies of Girls5eva are officially on the comeback trail.

Peacock debuted the season 2 trailer on Tuesday, which reveals the reunited group will be running on all cylinders as they go all-in for their musical return. The comedy follows a one-hit-wonder girl group from the '90s that was churned through the pop music machine and reunites to give their dreams another shot. But in the new season, they'll try again on their own terms.

"Girls5eva, hoping to become two-hit wonders," a local broadcaster opens the two-minute trailer, as Wickie (Renée Elise Goldsberry) proclaims the foursome to officially be "in album mode." Their expectations are high, at least grammatically speaking, for their unexpected return to the recording studio.

But of course, they're about to face an uphill battle as they learn the label wants their album done in a mere six weeks. If there's anyone that could do it, it's these four fearless ladies: "We just have to make the most undeniable album of all time."

Watch the official season 2 trailer below.

“Season 2 of Girls5eva answers the simple question: What would happen if Girls5eva was renewed for a second season?" executive producer/showrunner Meredith Scardino said in March when the series' premiere date was announced. "We are so excited to share the next chapter in Dawn, Wickie, Gloria and Summer’s journey as they enter 'album mode’ and embark on making their first studio album on their own terms.”

Sara Bareilles, Paula Pell and Busy Philipps also star in the series.

