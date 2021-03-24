'Gilmore Girls' Star Lauren Graham Shares How Lorelai Would Handle the Pandemic

Everyone's favorite TV mom would be thriving in quarantine! Gilmore Girls star Lauren Graham appeared on Good Morning America on Wednesday and was asked how her iconic character, Lorelai Gilmore, would handle the coronavirus pandemic.

"I think Lorelai would have taken up a lot of bizarre crafts," the 54-year-old actress said, laughing. "I think she's, like, making rugs and knitting a lot of scarves. That's what I think she's doing."

One other hobby for Lorelai and her daughter, Rory (Alexis Bledel), in quarantine would certainly involve food.

"[They'd be] making up weird snack food because they're always big snackers," Graham added.

Graham also opened up about joining The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers sequel series for Disney+

"I know something about joining something that has rabid fans so I hope the fans appreciate what we've done with the show," she shared.

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers premieres Friday on Disney+.