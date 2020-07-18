'Gigolos' Star Ash Armand Arrested for Allegedly Murdering Girlfriend

Gigolos star Ash Armand has been arrested. ET can confirm that Armand, whose real name is Akshaya Kubiak, is in custody on a murder charge.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a press release that on Thursday at approximately 10:23 a.m. they responded to a 911 call from Armand after his girlfriend was unresponsive in their home. When officers arrived, the woman was deceased and showed signs of trauma. Armand was arrested on the spot. Detectives are investigating the incident.

Detectives learned that the woman and Armand were "friends" and believe that he "was under the influence and narcotics and beat the victim to death," per the press release.

He was arrested for one count of Open Murder and transported to the Clark County Detention Center where is he is being held without bail. The woman will be identified by the coroner after the family has been notified, the press release states.

Armand appeared on season 3 of Gigolos. The Showtime series followed the lives of male escorts in Las Vegas. The series ended in 2016 after six seasons.