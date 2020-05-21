Gigi Hadid Talks Being ‘a Few Months Preggo’ During Multiple Fashion Weeks

Gigi Hadid managed to keep her pregnancy under wraps even during major fashion weeks earlier this year. The 25-year-old model walked in many shows for New York, London, Milan, and Paris Fashion Weeks in February and early March all while in the first trimester of her pregnancy.

"People think I do fillers on my face and that's why my face is round, but I've had cheeks since I was born," Hadid said during a makeup tutorial on Instagram Live with Maybelline and makeup artist Erin Parsons. "Especially fashion month when I was already a few months preggo."

Parsons, who regularly does Hadid's makeup, noted that she wasn't sure if the pregnancy would change Hadid's face and features.

"I think I had the cheeks already so there's not a lot to fill in," Hadid explained.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

She went on to shut down speculation that she's had work done on her face.

"But no, for those wondering, I've never put or injected anything into my face," she said. "I'm so happy for everyone to do whatever they want that makes them happy and feel more comfortable and feel good about themselves. Me personally, it terrifies me. I'm too much of a control freak."

She added that she doesn't have the desire to do anything "permanent" to her face, especially when there's makeup to help.

"I accept myself for how it is. That doesn't mean I don't have insecurities sometimes, but for special occasions you can sculpt your nose or do whatever with makeup," she said.

In late April, news broke that Hadid was 20 weeks pregnant and expecting a baby girl with her longtime love, Zayn Malik.

"Obviously, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms, but we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well-wishes and support," Hadid told Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show days later.

For more from Hadid's pregnancy, watch the clip below: