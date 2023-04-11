Gigi Hadid Reveals 'Exceptional Cook' Taylor Swift's Two 'Really Good' Dishes

Gigi Hadid is always going to be present for a Taylor Swift dinner party. In a recent interview with InStyle, the model shares her two favorite dishes made by her bestie.

"Taylor Swift is an exceptional cook, and I love her," she says about the "Bejeweled" singer. "She also makes a really good bolognese sauce and a really good chili that I love. So, I love to cook, but it's also such a treat to get cooked for."

Hadid, 27, adds that it's even better having a friend who cooks from the heart.

"And when you have friends that really also care about those special moments and the more intimate spaces and what can really come from putting an effort into making the time for that," she says.

"I think that that's when you start to find the friends that you really connect with, because you're both working towards manifesting those really special moments," she shares.

Hadid and Swift, who just ended her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn, have been friends for years.

The Next in Fashion host admits there is another person whom she loves spending time with in the kitchen -- her 2-year-old daughter, Khai.

"Every day, we're cooking in the house together," she says about Khai, whom she shares with her ex, Zayn Malik.

"Even if it's just her and I, she will get up on her little step-up stool and help me mix, or we do banana bread. Especially in the winter, when I'm like, 'OK, what can we do that's warm?' It's a lot of, 'OK, mash these bananas,' and help her do the stuff that's exciting to her. But she'll get to a point where she's like, 'OK, mama, you finish that. I'm going to do Play-Doh. I'll sit over here in my highchair and do Play-Doh and you cook.' But it's still fun times together and we have the funniest conversations when it's just me cooking and her doing some craft and I love even when it's just us."

When it comes to her daughter's taste, Hadid admits that she will try anything, and helps her navigate a healthy relationship with food.

"She's only 2-and-a-half, but she'll try stuff, but she'll definitely tell me if it's not for her, which I'm cool with," she says. "I'm like, 'As long as you're trying it, I'm proud.' I try not to be too hard on myself as a mom and just try to make positive conversation around food."