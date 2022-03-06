Gigi Hadid Pledges to Donate Earnings from 2022 Fashion Shows to The Ukraine

Gigi Hadid is taking a stand in the name of fashion. On Sunday, the supermodel shared that the money she has earned this fashion month will go towards aid for the people of the Ukraine and Palestine. “Having a set Fashion Month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history,” she wrote.

“We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk ‘for’ something. Following in the footsteps of my friend @micarganaraz, I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine.”

The 26-year-old continued, “Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice. May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion. At the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war- not leaders. HANDS OFF UKRAINE. HANDS OFF PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE. PEACE. 🕊”

Hadid’s post was accompanied by a series of photos taken during her time on and off the runway during this season’s fashion month. The post also appeared in her Instagram stories. The new mom’s decision got support from her famous friends inside and out of fashion world.

“🙏🏽💛💙🙏🏽,” designer Jeremy Scott wrote. “Love this,” Patrick Schwarzenegger added. The model joins Mila Kunis and her husband, Ashton Kutcher, Dancing with the Stars pro, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, and more celebrities who are stepping up and speaking out about the current crisis.

Hadid, who welcomed her first child with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik in 2020, has walked the runway in New York, Paris and Milan during this season.

In February, the supermodel opened up about becoming mother to her daughter, Khai. "I still can't believe it. It's wild," Hadid said inside of InStyle magazine. "...You're obsessed with them, but sometimes you turn and you're like, 'Oh my god. Where did you come from?'"

She continued, "She's just so smart, and she's so aware. She watches everything, she's always learning, she's always looking. She's just awesome."