Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk and More Models Auction Their Clothes for 'British Vogue' to Benefit NAACP

Twenty-three of the world's biggest models are auctioning designer pieces from their closets for two great causes.

Gigi Hadid, Irina Shayk, Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls and Ashley Graham are among fashion's brightest stars who have teamed up with British Vogue for a special project called the Way We Wore Auction, to raise money for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and NHS Charities Together (United Kingdom's National Health Service).

The clothes and accessories worn in selfie photos that the models took while quarantining from home, featured in the July 2020 issue of British Vogue, are available for bidding on the Hardly Ever Worn It website. The auction ends on June 12 at 2 p.m. BST. Prints of the photos are also available for purchase for £50.

Hadid's boyfriend, Zayn Malik, joins in on her selfie as his back shows his tattoos and a Dior saddle bag that's up for auction. Hadid, who is pregnant with the couple's first child, wears a Fenty denim jacket and corset dress.

All proceeds made from the auction will benefit the two organizations, amid the global coronavirus pandemic and the worldwide protests against racial injustice following the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other black people killed by police.